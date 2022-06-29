PNM Ordered to Issue Rate Credits in 2022 and 2023 for San Juan Retirement, Contrary to Energy Transition Act, and Files Emergency Motion for Stay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) issued an Order requiring Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), wholly-owned subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM), to issue rate credits related to the retirement of the San Juan Generating Station (San Juan).

The Order calls for an immediate reduction to customer rates upon the retirement of each of the two remaining units of San Juan, resulting in an approximately $128 million pre-tax, non-recurring reduction to revenues over 2022 and 2023. The rate credits eliminate PNM's ability to recover costs necessary to support the transition to carbon free energy until they expire with the anticipated January 2024 implementation of updated customer base rates following a general rate review.

For the benefit of customers, PNM has been deferring the implementation of updated customer base rates since 2020. Today's order penalizes PNM for deferral of the rate review and is directly contrary to the Energy Transition Act and inconsistent with the prior NMPRC financing order, which was previously challenged and upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court.

"We wholeheartedly and unconditionally stand in continued support of New Mexico's landmark energy policy laid out in the Energy Transition Act and its provisions for carbon-free energy, reduced customer costs and support for impacted communities. Despite external challenges, our teams have worked to go beyond adoption of the legislation and find ways to achieve the carbon-free transition earlier and more cost effectively for customers," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. "It is disheartening for PNM to be arbitrarily penalized today for opting not to file its planned customer rate increases over the last two years, a change made for the benefit of customers as we navigated the energy transition amid an unforeseeable global pandemic. We will appeal today's order."

Following the NMPRC vote to issue the Order during its open meeting, PNM filed an Emergency Motion for a stay of the rate credits pending its appeal. In the filing, PNM indicated that if the NMPRC has not acted upon the Emergency Motion by the time PNM files its Notice of Appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court, PNM will file an emergency motion with the Court seeking an interim stay of the Order.

Today's order, and PNM's Emergency Motion filing, will be posted when available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.2 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

