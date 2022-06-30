Davis College Participates in Toledo's Annual International Festival

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), (the "Company" or "Elite Education Group International"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that on June 25, 2022, Davis College joined the international community of Toledo in celebrating the area's global cultures and traditions.

The event was held in Levis Square in downtown Toledo area and featured a wide variety of performances, vendors and local organizations. Davis College employees interacted with prospective students and members of the community, raising awareness of the programs and opportunities available through Davis College's versatile academic offerings. Davis College representatives also handed out flyers, booklets and other promotional material to help in its local recruiting efforts and to communicate the compelling mission of Davis College to offer cost-effective professional development programming for its students.

President Diane Brunner of Davis College , commented, "In light of the pandemic, it is beyond exciting to be able to participate in-person at local events again. At Davis College , we are continuously working to connect to people in the greater Toledo area, and as evidenced by our numerous cross-border collaborations, to build bridges with students and colleges from around the world. It was a pleasure to share the mission of Davis College at the festival as we continue to work to expand the strong community that we have built."

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private, two-year career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. It is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in the fields of business, medical, and early childhood education. In late September 2021, The Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools approved three new Davis College programs in Music Performance, Data Science, and Computer and Electrical Engineering Technology. The college's mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition, Davis College has agreements with numerous four-year US universities for 'transfer pathway' programs that pave the way for students from two-year colleges to gain admission while being able to transfer their course credits.

To internationalize its academic programming and foster a global experience for its students, Davis College recently announced partnerships for a variety of bilateral academic activities with Holy Cross of Davao College of the Philippines, Anhui Business College located in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China, and Chongqing Technology and Business Institute, located in Chongqing, China. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/.

About Elite Education Group International Limited

Elite Education Group International Limited ("Elite Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company recently acquired 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company also recently acquired the right to a controlling equity ownership position in Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the regional campuses of Miami University located in Oxford, Ohio ("the MU Regional Campuses"), where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.eei-global.net.

