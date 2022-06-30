Humble & Fume Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Welcomes New Independent Director Mark Hubler to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor for cannabis and cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 29, 2022, which includes the election of Mark Hubler to the Board of Directors.

The following five nominees were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes "For" Votes

"Withheld" % For % Withheld Mark Hubler 35,346,757 100,220 99.72 0.28 Shawn Dym 35,309,757 137,220 99.61 0.39 Robert Ritchot 34,463,025 983,952 97.22 2.78 Matthew Shalhoub 35,309,757 137,220 99.61 0.39 Jakob Ripshtein 35,346,757 100,220 99.72 0.28

MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants were reappointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Board is authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes "For" Votes "Withheld" % For % Withheld 37,055,969 164,016 99.56 0.44

Mr. Hubler is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Brothers, one of the largest family-owned, and leading, wine, spirits, and beer distributors, providing world class service to customers across the United States. Mr. Hubler brings extensive experience in the distribution sector, with expertise in operations in both regulated and unregulated environments, as well as in sustainability and risk management. Previous to his current role, Mr. Hubler spent 17 years in various leadership roles at Diageo North America including most recently serving as President of North America US-Spirits. Mr. Hubler also spent significant time in Non-Alcohol CPG including both Coca-Cola Enterprises and Quaker Oats where his career track included commercial roles as well as Business Analytics and Marketing.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Hubler as a new independent director," said Jakob Ripshtein, Chairman of Humble & Fume Inc.'s Board of Directors. "With over 35 years of experience and leadership in the beverage and beverage distribution industry, Mark possesses deep industry experience, and we look forward to gaining his valuable perspectives as a Board member."

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories. Humble is committed to our brand and retail partners to help grow their businesses by providing data-driven insights, proven go-to-market expertise and best-in-class distribution for cannabis and cannabis accessories. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, Canadian licensed producers, American multi-state operators, and cannabis customers increasing sales penetration to maximize financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of Humble+Fume / B.O.B. Headquarters Inc., Windship Trading LLC, and Humble Cannabis Solutions.

