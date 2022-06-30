Prophix Named an Experience & Credibility Leader in Dresner Wisdom of Crowds Study for Seventh Consecutive Year

Prophix scored consistently above the overall sample, maintaining a perfect recommended score

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it has once again ranked in the top-right quadrant of both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in the Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market (EPM) Study, while maintaining its perfect recommended score. Prophix was again ranked as a leader in Customer Experience Model and scored consistently above the overall sample in all measures, including Product Knowledge, Experience, Overall Usability, and Professionalism.

Prophix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Prophix) (PRNewswire)

The Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Study is a broad assessment of the EPM market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes and intentions. It includes an analysis of EPM and data-driven decision-making as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on EPM. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. For each annual study, enterprise planning users at every level and spanning a wide array of industries contribute their opinion on topics related to their current and planned usage.

"We congratulate Prophix on another year of very strong ratings in our EPM Market Study," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Vendor rankings are based solely on end user input, and with Prophix's scores consistently above the overall sample and best in class designation in several key metrics, the company has demonstrated continued focus on their customers."

Alok Ajmera, President & CEO, Prophix Software, said: "Through best-in-class customer service and support, intuitive software and a culture of integrity, Prophix is helping elevate finance teams to more strategic roles in their businesses. We're proud that our dedication to customers has led Prophix to once again be positioned as an industry leader in the Dresner EPM Market Study."

2022 Customer Experience Model

The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers working with EPM / CPM products on a daily basis, using a chart to showcase visually how these different products perform. Once again, Dresner positioned Prophix in the upper-right quadrant of the Customer Experience model—reserved for the highest-scoring vendors—earning Prophix the title of an "Overall Experience Leader."

2022 Vendor Credibility Model

The Vendor Credibility Model considers customer experience and feedback about their vendor. Prophix again placed in the top-right quadrant of this model and was named a "Credibility Leader."

Detailed Score

The Detailed Score portion of the Dresner Study provides specific rankings for vendors across 33 different aspects as well as compares those rankings to previous performance. Across the board, Prophix scored above the overall sample.

You can view the full report here .

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com .

About Dresner

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prophix