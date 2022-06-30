The Telly Awards Recognizes Choice Hotels with a Bronze Award for Non-Broadcast: General Recruitment

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has been named a Bronze Award winner for the Non-Broadcast: General Recruitment category at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. Honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, the Telly Awards are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, and Vimeo. This year's edition received more than 11,000 entries and saw an increase in global submissions from Australia, Mexico, across Europe (Germany, Spain, France), and Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL) (PRNewswire)

The accolade, which distinguishes organizations that exemplify all aspects of talent development, recognizes Choice for its dual-focused talent management programs. To create the recruitment video, Ideas for Success: Navigating Your Business in Challenging Times, Choice Hotels collected data from nearly 50 regional business meetings with franchisees. Intended to support the learning and performance of both corporate associates and the company's more than 65,000 franchisees located worldwide, the video is located on the award-winning training platform, Choice University.

"At Choice Hotels, we've made a concerted effort to move to a video-based platform of learning that allows us to meet the needs of our franchisees where they are, when they want it, and in bite-sized pieces to accommodate their busy schedules," said Timothy Tobin, vice president, franchise onboarding and learning at Choice Hotels. "Over the last few years, the Choice University team has refined their video producing capabilities. This award is evidence of their hard work and our ability to continually improve and expand our learning resources to help the success of our franchisees."

The 43rd Annual Telly Awards caps off a year-long celebration of creators producing work with "A New POV," reflecting an ever-changing landscape. The Telly Awards honors the many outstanding ways video is being used by introducing a suite of new categories, including Workplace Culture, Hybrid Events, Education & Training, Recruitment, and Sustainability. These new categories celebrate the companies using video at a time when the culture of a company has never been so critical to attract and retain talent.

"Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of the non-broadcast industry, such as work produced by Choice Hotels," said The Telly Awards' executive director, Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity."

Entries were assessed by The Telly Award Judging Council, comprised of more than 200 industry experts and prior award winners. The councilmembers represent leading professionals from top advertising and production companies, networks, and content studios.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub and We Are Parable.

