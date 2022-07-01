Netsurit Recognized as Global Elite MSP for the 12th time

Annual MSP 501 Rankings Names Netsurit as a Best-in-Class Global IT Managed Services Provider

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit has been named as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Netsurit delivers remarkable results for its customers, ensuring business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps organizations accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital transformation and innovation.

For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

"Seeing what our global team has achieved throughout the last year makes me unbelievably proud," said Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to our people, our clients, and our partners for making this happen."

This year's list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honoured at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.

"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's crop of winners."

Channel Futures is pleased to name Netsurit to the 2022 MSP 501. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels.

About Netsurit:

Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider that delivers remarkable results. We ensure your business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps you accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital transformation and innovation.

With headquarters in New York and Johannesburg, Netsurit provides Managed Services for organizations of all sizes. Its culture is based on the tenet, "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers."

