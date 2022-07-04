Sandvik completes the acquisition of Preziss, a solutions provider for aluminum and composite machining

Sandvik completes the acquisition of Preziss, a solutions provider for aluminum and composite machining

SANDVIKEN, Sweden , July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Spain-based company Preziss, a cutting tools and solutions provider within high-precision drilling, reaming, milling and tooling systems. The company will be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

In 2021, Preziss had revenues of approximately 10 MEUR and an EBITA margin that is neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will be limited, yet positive.

Stockholm, July 4, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3595942/1600556.pdf Sandvik completes the acquisition of Preziss, a solutions provider for aluminum and composite machining

View original content:

SOURCE Sandvik