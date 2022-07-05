Acres Introduces Cashless Casino, a New Application that Enables Quick Implementation of Cashless Gaming Technology

Cashless Casino Leverages Acres' Foundation Technology to Accelerate Cashless Gaming Adoption

LAS VEGAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on driving an easier and quicker implementation of cashless gaming functionality, Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres") announced today the introduction of Cashless Casino, a new application that enables casino operators to deploy the industry's best-of-breed cashless gaming and loyalty solution within 15 weeks of order. Cashless Casino is powered by Acres' Foundation technology, the industry's only solution capable of processing both real-time gaming data and conducting cashless transfers to and from any slot machine or table game. Acres' efforts to innovate solutions that enable a more intuitive adoption of cashless gaming technology will help set the stage for the option of a completely cashless casino gaming floor within a few years which will eliminate cash handling expenses and drive a better overall player experience.

"Early deployments of Foundation cashless gaming have proven that cashless players increase their play and visitation. As a result, casino operators are increasingly expressing wide-scale interest in deploying cashless gaming technology. However, implementing cashless gaming quickly becomes a burdensome, do-it-yourself project for operators, as they struggle through the limitations of decades-old legacy casino management systems ("CMS") technologies to integrate a payment processor and user interface while solving for dispute resolution and regulatory compliance," said Noah Acres. "These issues have dramatically slowed industry adaptation of cashless gaming. Cashless Casino addresses this challenge by making the rollout incredibly easy and intuitive, as it enables operators to focus on player education and the gaming entertainment experience. We can implement Cashless Casino within about 15 weeks of receiving an operator's order."

Cashless Casino works on any slot machine or table game, including those connected to casino management systems from Aristocrat, IGT, Konami and Light & Wonder. These legacy CMS solutions continue to account for play and loyalty data, while Foundation processes the entire machine event stream in real-time, resulting in over a thousand times more data being provided to the casino. Over time, casinos can migrate all CMS functionality to Foundation and remove the legacy CMS without any disruption to their loyalty, reporting or analytics programs, resulting in millions of dollars saved annually in hardware and maintenance fees.

Deploying Cashless Casino is simple, as casinos only need to pick a payment processor and provide a mobile app. The casino's app becomes the user interface, ensuring that branding is fully compatible with the rest of the operator's player-facing options. Players using Cashless Casino use the mobile app to virtually "card in" and start a rated play session. During play, point balances accrue in real-time and players are incentivized to continue playing when a new tier status is approaching. The payment processor of choice provides for the free flow of player funds between their funding source and the app's wallet. Behind the scenes, Foundation allows the player's funds, as well as accrued points which can be converted to free play, to move between the app's wallet and the game.

Casinos can select one or more payment providers, including Everi, Fabicash, Flexia, Koin, Sightline Payments and Trustly. An interface to Marker Trax, a casino marker solution, is also included. Furthermore, Cashless Casino satisfies all regulatory requirements by providing audit reports and dispute resolution tools and can serve as the required system of record.

"Cashless Casino allows gaming operators to position themselves for an entirely cashless future in which casinos transition away from physical player cards, kiosks, and direct mail," added Noah Acres. "These legacy technologies and practices are quickly being abandoned by other industries and by implementing Cashless Casino, operators can engage with their customers more easily in the mediums they prefer while also benefiting from operating efficiencies.

"Driving higher loyalty engagement is the core value proposition of our Foundation technology," concluded Noah Acres, "and incorporating innovative player loyalty features into Cashless Casino is a key differentiator in the player experience. Cashless Casino enables casino operators to significantly improve their connection and engagement with their players."

About Acres Manufacturing Company

Acres Manufacturing Company (AMC) is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. AMC was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres Manufacturing Company and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

