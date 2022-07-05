bim, the best app to meet Certified Personal Trainers for a unique mentorship experience...

PARIS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bim is a fitness app taking traditional personal training virtual, while keeping human interactions at its core.

bim gives fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to have a unique coaching experience with personal trainers (PTs) remotely.

This new way of connecting with PTs reflects the modern habits of Gen Z, who value authenticity & personalization. bim is a new interactive space in which members will be able to explore PT's profiles. From live video calls to 1 to 1 or group workout sessions, bim offers a wide range of features to its users.

"bim allows users to get a professional coaching experience from their home. PTs will help users to set goals, provide the motivation they need, hold them accountable and work out safely. PTs are also here to help remove the guesswork, set a personalized program built around the user's needs & make their fitness journey fun!" said Cécile Villien, Marketing Director at bim. "Our users are using bim to find PTs that they wouldn't have tried to contact before. One big part of that is the fact that the app ensures a secure platform for both parties. If you are not ready for the coaching adventure yet, bim also offers a variety of fitness routines to work out solo or with friends."

bim features

● Personalized workout routines

● Live video calls

● Challenges and leaderboard

● Spotify and Apple Music Integration

● Apple Watch compatibility

● & more

bim is now available on iOS .

About bim

bim is a virtual fitness app enabler. bim had initially been created by the founders of the French tech company NOERDEN during covid lockdowns as an internal video communication software for members of their global team to work out together from home. bim has teams in Paris and Singapore and is currently available on iOS (iPhone & iPad), in 4 languages and in 174 countries. Download bim here .

