Cupshe Collaborates with Model & Body Positive Advocate Tabria Majors for First Plus Size Collection!

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beachwear lifestyle brand Cupshe announces the launch of its first plus-size swim collection with mega-influencer, model and body positive advocate Tabria Majors, exclusively available on cupshe.com today.

The Cupshe x Tabria Majors collection is a joint love letter to the city of Los Angeles from LA-based Cupshe and LA resident, influencer, and body-positive activist Tabria Majors. The 19-piece collection features a selection of bikinis and cover ups from 0X to 3X in vibrant colors and bold patterns inspired by Tabria's personal style and the vivid colors seen in murals and graffiti across the city.

"When Cupshe first came to me with this idea, I knew immediately the one thing I needed throughout is color! I never want to shy away from swimwear, so we combined bold colors, unique patterns and textures, and unexpected color blocking in cheeky and conservative styles for showing off your body however you see fit," says co-designer Tabria Majors.

The Cupshe x Tabria Majors collection features 14 swim styles from color-blocked, athletic zip-up tops to hot pink three-piece bikini sets with matching mesh crop tops. Rounding out the collection are 5 different cover-ups styles, including a two-piece pant set with tie detailing and a black asymmetrical maxi dress with a saucy slit.

The inaugural collection will also make its debut on the runway at Miami Swim Week on July 17th and will be available to shop at Cupshe's Miami pop up running from Friday, 7/15 to Sunday, 7/31.

The capsule is available exclusively on Cupshe.com with prices ranging from now $19 to $45 in sizes 0X to 3X. Images, additional styles and line sheets are available HERE.

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is a beachwear brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com.

