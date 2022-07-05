Leidos names Thomas Sanglier as Chief Audit Executive

RESTON, Va., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the appointment of Thomas Sanglier as the company's new Chief Audit Executive. In this role, Sanglier will oversee the company's Internal Audit function and deliver independent, objective assessments and assurance.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom to Leidos and excited to draw upon his impressive background in internal audit," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Tom will play a key role in leading our audit function and supporting our unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical behavior."

Sanglier brings more than 32 years of experience in the areas of financial and operational auditing, risk assessment, and internal control. He most recently served as Senior Director, Finance & Operations Internal Audit at Raytheon Technologies. There he oversaw risk assessment and audit activities for two international businesses. Sanglier also served as Partner, Advisory Services at Ernst & Young, where he developed and managed a portfolio of multi-national clients in the defense, manufacturing and software industries.

Sanglier earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and holds various professional certifications, including Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. He serves on the Institute of Internal Auditors global board of directors and is chairman for the North American board of directors. He is also a published book author on auditing and disruptive technology.

