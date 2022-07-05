North Island Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive In Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Elementary and Middle School Students

SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has launched a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

Through July 23rd, North Island Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student's life by dropping off a school backpack to any branch location in San Diego County. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will distribute the stuffed backpacks to Club kids in need in time for the fall school year.

"We're asking our community to join with us in helping every student start the school year ready to learn and thrive. Many families in our community are challenged to provide new back-to-school backpacks, and together we can make a difference in a child's life and academic success," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Every backpack brought to one of our branches will be filled with school supplies and given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 20 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

