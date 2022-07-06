ALABAMA INSURANCE AGENCIES MERGE, FORM NEW GROUP

Birmingham-based Byars|Wright, Inc. and Tuscaloosa-based Pritchett-Moore Insurance announce merger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byars|Wright Insurance and Pritchett-Moore Insurance announced today they entered into a merger agreement. As a result of the deal, the Where Relationships Matter Group, LLC (WRM) formed. While the agencies will continue operating under their respective names, Byars|Wright and Pritchett-Moore Insurance are now members of the new WRM Group.

Byars Wright Insurance and Pritchett Moore Insurance Merged To Form The Where Relationships Matter Group, LLC. (WRM) Pictured here is WRM Group Leadership: Andrew Hudson, Lin Moore, Haig Wright, Gabe Clement (PRNewswire)

This strategic partnership unites two successful agencies, each more than 75 years old. The complementary nature of their portfolios and cultures presents a substantial opportunity. Synergies come from the increased scale of the group, sharing of best practices, and combined resources.

"These are exciting times," said Haig Wright II, President of Byars|Wright. "In our industry, scale matters. This allegiance enhances our overall market strength and provides significant opportunities for all involved. More importantly, it benefits our customers."

Wright and Pritchett-Moore Insurance President Lin Moore agree the merger was a natural progression for the two like-minded agencies.

"We're pleased to partner with an agency that cares about its employees, customers, community, and carrier relationships as much as we do," Moore stated. "We're better together. This is a positive move which will accelerate revenue growth and profitability, allowing us to expand and provide more value and superior services."

Byars|Wright has six offices across Alabama. Pritchett-Moore's office is in Tuscaloosa. There are no plans to change locations. Current employees remain in their existing offices. The agencies will continue offering commercial insurance, surety/bonding, employee benefits solutions, personal and life insurance.

In addition to Wright and Moore serving as Managing Members of WRM Group, Gabe Clement of Byars|Wright and Andrew Hudson of Pritchett-Moore comprise WRM Group's Executive Committee. Clement and Hudson remain in their current agency roles as well.

Pritchett-Moore Insurance is an independent insurance agency in Alabama that specializes in quality and competitive solutions for individuals and businesses. Designated a Best Practices Agency, Pritchett-Moore has served the insurance needs of its clients since 1934 and believes in thinking 'out of the box' in their approach to insurance and protection. pm-insurance.com

Byars|Wright, Inc. serves customers across the Southeast delivering a range of insurance products with quality coverage at competitive prices. Since 1946, the relationship-driven and customer-focused agency expanded its scope of business to include commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance. Byars|Wright is designated a Best Practices Agency and one of the "Best Companies to Work For in Alabama". Byarswright.com

For more information contact Lacey Rae Visintainer, LaceyRae@byarswright.com

