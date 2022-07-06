NAWBO® and NAWBO Institute Install 2022-2023 Board of Directors

The women business owner community will recognize both boards at the upcoming Power Your Dream 2022 National Women's Business Conference in Louisville, Kentucky

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) installed Karen Bennetts, Founder and CEO of Little Red Bird, as Chair of the 2022-2023 NAWBO Board of Directors and Ex-Officio to the NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development Board of Directors. NAWBO also installed Kelly Scanlon, President and CEO of Interrobang Solutions LLC, as Chair of the National Association of Women Business Owners Institute for Entrepreneurial Development (NAWBO Institute).

The NAWBO National Board is a group of women from across America who support NAWBO's mission to empower women entrepreneurs, regardless of race, religion, age, sexual orientation, national origin or disability. To help women reach spheres of power and grow their businesses, the organization continues to survey its membership to provide a clear understanding of the economic landscape for women business owners to Congress. The NAWBO Institute was formed out of the ever-present need to educate women on how to scale their businesses and strengthen their wealth-creating capacity.

"There has never been a more critical time for women business owners to lift up, show up and speak up on behalf of other women business owners across the country," said Karen Bennetts, NAWBO National Board Chair. "I am proud to lead this amazing organization and serve as a board member to the educational organization that will help create leaders for a world of change."

"We must continue to serve our women business owners as they overcome adversity in the wake of these unprecedented times," said Kelly Scanlon, NAWBO Institute Board Chair. "I am proud to help guide and educate these women as they scale their businesses and strengthen their wealth-creating capacity. We will fulfill this mission with this talented and diverse group of servant leaders on the NAWBO Institute Board."

The 2022-2023 NAWBO Board of Directors includes Karen Bennetts — Chair; Cristina Morales Heaney — Immediate Past Chair; Lisa Coppola — Chair-Elect, Jacqueline Hayes — Treasurer, Thresette Briggs — Secretary, Lesa Seibert, Megan Patton, Janis Shinkawa and Ellen R. Linares — Chair of the Presidents Assembly Steering Committee.

The 2022-2023 NAWBO Institute Board of Directors includes Kelly Scanlon — Chair, Kathleen Warnick — Immediate Past Chair, Jeanette Armbrust — Chair-Elect, Crystal Arredondo — Treasurer, Teresa Meares, Michelle Word, Shauna Huntington and Karen Bennetts – Ex Officio.

NAWBO held the board installations on June 6, 2022, and will recognize these women at NAWBO's National Women's Business Conference (WBC) in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 9-11, 2022. Women business owners from across the country will be powering their dreams at this year's conference that delivers a uniquely fun and impactful experience infused with connectivity, inspiration, learning, resources, and more.

The WBC allows women entrepreneurs to invest in themselves—connecting, learning, refocusing, rediscovering joy and growing together. The keynote speaker is Molly Bloom, an inspirational speaker, entrepreneur and bestselling author of the memoir Molly's Game, which was adapted into an award-winning film of the same name by Aaron Sorkin. Joining Molly Bloom in the speaker lineup is Magie Cook. Maggie started Maggie's All-Natural Fresh Salsas and Dips with just $800 and grew it into a multi-million-dollar company within four years, distributing products across 38 states to major supermarkets such as Walmart, Sam's Club and Whole Foods. Women business owners will also hear from emcee Vera Jones, a motivational speaker, communication coach and author, as well as a 30-year broadcast veteran and former ESPN and Big Ten Network basketball analyst. Learn more and register here.

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 12 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

