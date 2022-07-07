Allied Van Lines Names the Top Five Cities Where Illinois Residents are Moving

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the largest moving companies in the world, has named the top five cities where Illinois residents are moving recently. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States. According to this data and 2020 estimates, the population of Illinois has decreased by 141,000 (1.1%) between April 2020 and July 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois was one of the hardest-hit states during these troubling times. As an expert in relocation, Allied Van Lines has used their data and research to compile a list of the top 5 cities that Illinois residents are moving to. The data was also used to analyze the reasoning behind the mass relocation.

The top five relocation cities for Illinois residents that were named by Allied Van Lines are as follows:

Phoenix, Arizona Dallas, Texas Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia

In addition to naming the top five cities that Illinois residents are relocating to, the article released by Allied Van Lines breaks down the potential reasons behind why these residents are relocating in such high numbers. The article also discusses what each destination city has to offer, along with reasons that Illinois residents may be choosing these cities as a new place to call home. According to the data, many Illinois residents relocated to states with similar characteristics. However, most of the people who relocated away from Illinois chose to move to states with warmer weather patterns. The Allied Van Lines article provides statistics, facts, and figures behind why Illinois residents are choosing to relocate to different states.

"Similar to many other states within the United States, Illinois has seen a population decline after facing business shutdowns and supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "However, unlike patterns seen with other states, many people leaving Illinois appear to be migrating to states with a similar quality of life. The main difference between the new destinations and Illinois appears to be weather—it seems that many Illinois residents have moved in search of a home in a warmer location."

Allied Van Lines has been named a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations worldwide, with over 400 agent locations in North America. The moving company has been voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards for five consecutive years and is an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. As one of the leaders in the moving van industry, Allied Van Lines has the data and research tools required to analyze relocation patterns in the United States. The company's recently released article, "Where are Illinois Residents Moving?" can be viewed by visiting https://www.allied.com/migration-map/2021/illinois .

For more information about Allied Van Lines, go to www.allied.com .

