Equity Union announces Stephanie Vitacco as Vice President, REO Division

Company launches new REO Division with Mega Agent's at the helm.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union announced the launch of its REO Division lead by Stephanie Vitacco. In Stephanie's 30+ years as a REALTOR, she has excelled and earned the highest awards available in the industry. Stephanie's track record & consistency is second to none having sold over 7000+ homes in her career. She has sold more homes than most any other agent in San Fernando Valley within the Greater Los Angeles area. She is consistently in the top 1% of all Real Estate Salespersons nationwide.

Stephanie's specialties include: Residential Real Estate Sales, Estate, Trust & Probate, REO's (Foreclosures), Short Sales and Relocation. Member NRBA, REO Connection, NAR, CAR, REOTrans Platinum Certified, EQUATOR Short Sale Certified

"Stephanie is the best person to lead our REO Department as the Vice President, REO Division. She has built an excellent reputation with banks and the REO industry." - Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. In addition, Equity Union announced Mega Agent, Marty Azoulay as its Director, REO Division. Marty has over 24 years of experience in real estate with career sales of over $1 Billion in addition to being well-liked and well respected within the REO and banking community.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

About Harma Hartouni: Harma Hartouni is a self-made entrepreneur and developer, owns a real estate company employing hundreds of residential and commercial real estate agents in Southern California. Among awards and recognition received, The National Association of REALTORS named Harma one of their top "30 Under 30" brokers in the country, and the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized him as one of their "40 Under 40" Most Influential Business Owners.

