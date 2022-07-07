HaemaLogiX strengthens Board with appointment of Dr. Geoff Nichol

Dr. Geoff Nichol , M.B., Ch.B., M.B.A., joins HaemaLogiX's Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director, bringing nearly 30 years of global drug development experience

Past achievements include approval of Augmentin BID for adults and children, plus foundational clinical development of breakthrough cancer immunotherapy checkpoint inhibitors, Yervoy and Optivo

SYDNEY, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaemaLogiX Ltd, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biotech developing novel immunotherapies for patients with blood cancers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Geoff Nichol to its Board as Non-Executive Director.

Bryce Carmine, HaemaLogiX's Chairman and CEO commented: "Geoff's impressive, globally recognised background in drug development, and in particular, in antibody development, makes him a valuable contribution to the HaemaLogiX board. Importantly, during his time at Medarex, Geoff oversaw the preclinical and clinical development of KappaMab, our multiple myeloma drug candidate. He brings outstanding industry knowledge and a highly translatable skillset to our Board mix.

"We are delighted to welcome Geoff and look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance our immunotherapeutic pipeline."

Dr. Nichol brings nearly 30 years' experience in drug development. His first drug development success was at SmithKline Beecham with the approval of Augmentin BID in 1996 for adults and children for all indications.

As a VP at Novartis (1996-2002), he managed, successively, a clinical development therapeutic area, US Medical Affairs, and Global Project and Portfolio Management, with significant involvement in the Foradil and Xolair programs.

Dr. Nichol was SVP of Development at Medarex Inc, where he was responsible for the foundational clinical development of the breakthrough cancer immunotherapy checkpoint inhibitors Yervoy (Phase 1 through Phase 3) and Opdivo (Phase 1). Medarex was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) in 2009 and gained regulatory approval and commercial release of both these drugs. In recognition of the significance of these breakthrough therapies in 2018 the medical scientists who discovered these checkpoint drugs – Prof James Allison and Prof Tasuku Honjo - were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.

From 2011-2016 Dr. Nichol was EVP R&D at Sangamo BioSciences, a genome editing and gene therapy company. He managed the pre-clinical development of several IND candidates both in vivo and ex vivo in T cells and stem cells, and a gene therapy for haemophilia, all now in late-stage clinical trials.

In 2016, Dr. Nichol became Chief Medical Officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, managing an active portfolio of clinical development programs, including the development and approval of Brineura for Batten disease, Palynziq for Phenylketonuria a VOXZOGO for achondroplasia, and phase 3 development of BMN 270, a leading investigational gene therapy for haemophilia. In 2021, Dr. Nichol transitioned from CMO into a Senior Advisor role with BioMarin and remained active with the company until mid-2022.

Dr. Nichol graduated in medicine from the Otago University Medical School in New Zealand and completed clinical advanced training in Thoracic Medicine in Christchurch New Zealand, Adelaide SA and London UK. He has an MBA from Warwick University, UK. He is a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians. He resides is in the Bay area of San Francisco, USA.

"I am delighted to be joining the Board to guide strategy around the further development of KappaMab as well as HaemaLogiX's other pipeline assets," said incoming Non-Executive Director, Dr. Nichol. "I look forward to working with the team to bring forward much needed new therapies for patients with multiple myeloma and other diseases."

About HaemaLogiX Ltd | www.haemalogix.com

Founded in 2014, HaemaLogiX Ltd is a clinical stage immune-oncology biotech developing novel immunotherapies for patients with blood cancers. The Company is focused on the development and commercialisation of monoclonal antibodies (Mab) for the treatment of multiple myeloma and potentially other blood cancers.

We have identified and characterised two novel drug targets, Kappa Myeloma Antigen (KMA) and Lambda Myeloma Antigen (LMA), on the surface of human blood cancers and autoimmune cells. These targets are highly specific to the cancer cells identified in blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, some lymphomas and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia.

Importantly, KMA and LMA are not present on healthy cells. Clinical studies to date, have demonstrated fewer side effects, especially when compared to other current therapies in multiple myeloma. It is anticipated that further clinical studies will support this observation.

HaemaLogiX is a public unlisted Australian company, and our Mab technology is based on 10 years of research conducted at the University of Technology, Sydney, along with various world-leading institutions in Australia, Europe and the US. We hold a breadth of patents and have exclusivity over both the targets and the antibodies directed to them, making our intellectual property position comparatively more valuable and less prone to competitive challenge.

The monoclonal antibodies under development have also been formulated into other platforms such as CAR-T cell therapy and a bispecific monoclonal antibody. These three formulations may enable use in additional disease areas and the treatment of both early and late-stage disease giving them wide market potential.

