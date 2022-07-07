Kiddie Academy opens 300th location nationwide, first in Iowa

Educational child care provider marks milestone Academy in Urbandale, Iowa

ABINGDON, Md., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care , a nationally recognized brand of educational child care centers, has opened the 300th Academy in the Kiddie Academy system in Urbandale, Iowa. The Kiddie Academy system now has franchises in 34 states including the District of Columbia, with 70 additional Academies currently under construction.

"We're dedicated to developing what is unique in every child and understand that every interaction is an opportunity to leave a positive impact," said Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC President Joshua Frick. "The 300th Academy milestone is a chance to reflect on how far we've come and to look ahead. We look forward to nurturing, educating and inspiring thousands of children in communities across the country for years to come."

In the past year, enrollment in the Kiddie Academy system has increased 20% to over 38,500 children. More than 8,000 educators in the Kiddie Academy system are focused on delivering the brand's Life Essentials® curriculum at its franchised Academies, which is designed to inspire curiosity and instill character in the children it serves. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has been ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the past 20 years and has been recognized by top franchise lists published by Franchise Direct, Franchise Times, FranchiseRanking.com, Franchise Gator and more.

"Rankings like this are based on a franchise system's fiscal strength, stability and development, further solidifying Kiddie Academy's reputation as an industry leader in both franchising and educational child care," said Frick.

In the past year, the Kiddie Academy system celebrated 40 years of early childhood education with a $40,000 donation to Family Promise, a national nonprofit focused on providing prevention, shelter and stabilization services to communities nationwide. The donation was used to launch a leadership academy offering training to staff at Family Promise affiliates and scholarships focused on helping women achieve career growth in early childhood education. As a result of this effort, Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC was named the 2022 Cause Marketing Champion in Franchise Update Media's Franchise Innovation Awards.

The 300th Academy in the Kiddie Academy system represents the first location in Iowa and will bring 28 jobs to the Urbandale area. The state-of-the-art 12,500 square-foot location will serve 182 children ages six months to 12 years using the Kiddie Academy brand and proprietary Life Essentials curriculum, which exceeds Iowa's state early learning and preschool standards.

For more information about Kiddie Academy, visit www.kiddieacademy.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with the organization, visit www.kiddieacademyfranchising.com .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC and its predecessors have been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® philosophy, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® of 82 (a measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty), the Kiddie Academy system excels in providing an exceptional customer experience. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland and there are currently 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system located in 34 states and the District of Columbia. The Kiddie Academy system expects to open 30 new Academies in 2022. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com . Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business.

