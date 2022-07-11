Registration is now open for Creatd's upcoming Investor Day presentation on July 21st, 2022 .

Registrants may sign up to access the event virtually, or sign up for the possibility to attend in-person.

The Company recommends rapid in-person registration as seats are limited.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced further details surrounding its upcoming Investor Day, to take place on July 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM EST. The Investor Day will include a presentation from management followed by a Q&A session.

Creatd is Pleased to Open Registration for July 21st Investor Day; Offers Opportunity to Attend In Person at NYC Office (PRNewswire)

Attendees may elect to join virtually, as well as request to be selected to receive an invitation to join the event in-person at Creatd's New York City headquarters.

To register for Creatd's Investor Day please visit: https://creatd.com/investor-day-2022 and fill in the requested details. Those interested in attending the event may sign up to access the presentation virtually, or apply for an invitation to attend the event in-person. Attendance in-person will be granted on a select basis based on spot availability.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

