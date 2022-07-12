Introducing HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar: A New Better for You Candy

Fan-favorite flavors Mango and Strawberry are now available with less sugar

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW™ , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy is introducing a better-for-you candy choice with its all-new HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar. Reduced Sugar is now available nationwide in select retailers in two classic fruit flavors: Mango and Strawberry, offering brand fans the same great taste and texture they love with 30% less sugar.

Introducing HI-CHEWTM Reduced Sugar: A New Better for You Candy (PRNewswire)

HI-CHEW's new Reduced Sugar reimagines the classic chewlets for all consumers to enjoy, with less sugar content. The double layer of fruit flavor is made with dietary fiber (inulin) and other unique formulations to reduce sugar content while maintaining the same great fruity taste and chewy texture. Reduced Sugar is available in two of the top-selling fruit-forward flavors: Mango and Strawberry.

Mango delivers a burst of tropical flavor like a fresh, ripe mango just picked off the tree

Strawberry is a classic fruit flavor bursting with goodness that you won't want to miss

"We're so thrilled to offer consumers this better-for-you candy choice in two of our most popular flavors," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "While HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar has a lower sugar content than our original Mango and Strawberry chews, we're confident that consumers will quickly learn that it has the same great flavor experience they've grown to love."

HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar is part of Morinaga America's better-for-you product line-up. Since its launch, Morinaga America Inc. has been driven by flavor innovation and experimentation, and the research and development team continues to create authentic fruity confections. According to the FONA International 2021 National Consumer Survey, 91% of consumers are influenced by sugar reduction claims, and now with Reduced Sugar, HI-CHEW™ provides a new product for consumers and enthusiasts alike.

HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar provides a double layer of fruit flavor and is made with concentrated fruit juices and puree, natural and artificial flavors and contains no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar is offered in a 2-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29 (varies per market). HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar is available in select retailers nationwide. To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and Twitter ( @HICHEW ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix and new Reduced Sugar. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos and Infrusions. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

