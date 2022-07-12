Mid-Continent Steel and Wire, Inc., Joins Growing Group of Companies and Individuals Mobilizing to Help Uvalde Community

Mid-Continent Steel and Wire, Inc., Joins Growing Group of Companies and Individuals Mobilizing to Help Uvalde Community

MCSW donates Designmaster fencing system to increase safety and security of Uvalde CISD schools

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Continent Steel and Wire, Inc. (MCSW), a division of Deacero Group, today announced it will donate Designmaster fencing system brand materials to increase the safety and security of Uvalde schools. The company adds its name to a growing group of organizations and individuals mobilizing to help the community move forward after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.

MCSW is one of the biggest wire manufacturers in North America. The company's main locations are in Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; and Poplar Bluff, MO and with its MAGNUM brand, it is the nation's largest nail manufacturer.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors in the Uvalde community in the wake of great loss. We are here to help," said Fernando Villanueva, Mid-Continent's CEO. "We will do whatever we can to assist the community in moving forward and making the children in these schools safer."

As a result of the tragedy, Uvalde CISD recently announced that Robb Elementary will be demolished and rebuilt. Additionally, the district says it is working on safety and security changes at its seven other campuses. The Designmaster fencing system brand materials donated by MCSW will directly aid this effort.

"Our schools should be a safe place where all kids can learn and thrive," said George Skarich, VP of Sales for Mid-Continent. "We are proud to be a part of this effort by providing high-quality products to increase safety and security of Uvalde CISD schools."

Designmaster is a best-in-class fence system with a broad range of applications that comply with strict international standards and is the only fencing system that uses 100% non-toxic powder-coated finish, 100% free of volatile organic compounds, 100% free of Triglycidly Isocyanurate, LEED Certified. The products are currently used in schools and universities in Texas and throughout the country.

Some of the other companies recently announcing donations to Uvalde CISD schools include the Butt family and H-E-B, donating $10 million in cash; Las Vegas Raiders donating $1 million in cash; Laredo Lemonade Co donating proceeds from the sale of all flautas; McDonalds donating $250k in cash; the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans together donating $800k; and many more.

About Mid-Continent Steel and Wire, Inc. (MCSW)

Mid-Continent Steel and Wire, Inc. is one of the biggest wire manufacturers in North America. It's main locations are in Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; and Poplar Bluff, MO; and with its MAGNUM brand, it is the nation's largest nail manufacturer. The company serves a wide variety of sectors through its Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (MCSW) family of brands.

MCSW is owned by Deacero, a family-owned company that was started nearly 70 years ago in a small warehouse in Monterrey. Deacero is a fully integrated company with an infrastructure for recycling, processing waste, steel mills, finished product plants and distribution centers. Earlier this year, Deacero opened a global trade and corporate affairs office in Washington, DC.

For more information, visit www.mcswusa.com and www.deacero.com.

Contact Elizabeth Heaton, elizabeth@EAHstrategiesLLC.com, 202-445-9858

View original content:

SOURCE Mid Continent Steel & Wire, Inc.