Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces Details Regarding Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB and Isle of Man, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, will host its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (local time in Calgary, Alberta).

The Meeting will allow registered shareholders to listen to proceedings and registered shareholders can submit votes through the web-based platform. Details for shareholders and interested parties in attending the virtual meeting are found below. Participants are encouraged to login in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Instructions to join virtual meeting

Registered shareholders may attend the Meeting by logging into the virtual portal hosted by TSX Trust Company at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1368/ .

Meeting ID: 1368

Password: realluck2022

To register for the Meeting, registered shareholders must go to that website using Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox (not Internet Explorer) internet browsers, enter the control number included in the form of proxy such shareholder received from our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, and enter the case sensitive password (password is: realluck2022) included with the Meeting Materials (as defined below) sent to the shareholder.

Shares for Services

The Company also announces its intention to issue 119,048 Class A Common Shares (the "Remaining Bonus Shares") to Quentin Martin, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Remaining Bonus Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.42 per share and as partial and final payment of a bonus (the "Bonus") owing to Mr. Martin pursuant to a previous employment contract entered into between a subsidiary of the Company and Mr. Martin in connection with marketing and fundraising for Esports Limited and services in relation to the completion of the reverse takeover of the Company. Mr. Martin was previously paid shares and cash by Esports Limited in 2020 in connection with the Bonus. The Remaining Bonus Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions whereby 25% of the Remaining Bonus Shares will be released on September 16, 2022 and another 25% will be released on December 16, 2022. 50% of the Remaining Bonus Shares will not have any contractual resale restrictions upon issuance, however, all the Remaining Bonus Shares will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period.

The Company plans to seek disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of the Remaining Bonus Shares at the Meeting. Further information regarding the Remaining Bonus Shares are outlined in the information circular filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in connection with the Meeting. The issuance of the Remaining Bonus Shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance and the issuance of the Remaining Bonus Shares, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. However, the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including without limitation the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the issuance of the Remaining Bonus Shares. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

