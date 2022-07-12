Stem Cell Clinic in Mexico That Successfully Treated Gordie Howe Launches Massive Program For American and Canadian Stroke Patients

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novastem, the largest stem cell clinic in Mexico, has launched a brand new protocol aimed at American and Canadian stroke patients. The stem cell protocol accelerates physical recovery after a stroke, and in some cases, when applied early enough, may stop the advancement of all sorts of damage.

Novastem in Tijuana Mexico helps stroke patients with breakthrough stem cell protocol, led by Dr Vanessa Felix. (PRNewswire)

Novastem's unique stem cell protocol is not FDA-approved which is why patients must travel to Mexico to receive it.

Back in December of 2014, Novastem administered their stem cells to Canadian hockey legend Gordie Howe after he suffered a series of strokes earlier that year.

Howe had several small strokes in the summer of 2014, and in October, he suffered a serious one. At 86, his right side was paralyzed and he could not remember the names of his children, New York magazine reported.

The stem cells migrated to his brain where they multiplied, ultimately helping his brain recover from the damage caused by the stroke; Howe's condition improved within 24 hours and Howe was finally able to walk.

The treatment was not FDA-approved, which is why Howe had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the treatment.

"To my mind, the relationship between his stem cell treatment and his response was very clear," Murray Howe told USA TODAY Sports on Feb. 26, 2015. "It was literally eight hours. I've been a practicing physician for 28 years now, and I've taken care of many stroke patients. All of his caregivers… all of them had taken care of stroke patients. None of them had ever seen anything like this."

Now, as of July 2022, Dr Vanessa Felix, the clinical director at Novastem, has developed a protocol that is widely available for patients, specially the ones that have been told by their primary care physicians that there's no hope left for their case.

"With the growing demand for alternative stroke treatments, Novastem has been receiving more and more patients looking for the exact same treatment Gordie Howe received in 2015. We have since then evolved into a different, more stable and replicable protocol that can help patients suffering from the stroke symptoms." comments Dr Felix.

Novastem's unique stem cell protocol is not FDA-approved which is why patients interested in receiving it must travel to Tijuana, Mexico. Novastem is located twenty five minutes south of San Diego International Airport, which makes it an ideal location for travelers worldwide. To learn more, please visit novastem.com.

Media Contact:

Rafael Cuadras

619-617-7884

rcuadras@patronusdigitalventures.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novastem