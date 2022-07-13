360factors Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire

Janine Kasper Joins Risk and Compliance Management Solutions Leader as Vice President of Partnerships and Channels

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today the addition of Janine Kasper as Vice President of Partnerships and Channels. As a strategic executive innovator growing channels and partner sales, Kasper has a proven track record of success in the banking, financial services, and fintech industries. Kasper will drive top-line revenue growth for the enterprise through strategic channels.

"Janine is a key addition to 360factors' high-growth team," Carl L. McCauley, CEO of 360factors, said. "Her track record of success, subject matter expertise, and a strong background in banking and financial services will enable us to further expand our market reach for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, FinTechs, and other financial services organizations."

"My passion is to enable financial organizations to embrace innovative technology and launch new solutions that embody the highest levels of safety and soundness. It is an exciting time to join 360factors, given their technological innovation in risk and compliance software and accelerated growth. Leading the development and execution of partnerships and channels aligns with my values and commitment to the continued success of communities that make up our great nation for economic growth," said Kasper. "I am excited to join this creative team during a high-growth period and look forward to contributing to the company's success."

Before joining 360factors, Kasper's career spanned executive leadership, Board of Director and board advisory positions, and executive and senior management roles at TBA Services Company, a subsidiary of the Texas Bankers Association, Q2 Software, Star Tech Federal Credit Union, and more.

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with organizations seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation, and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusively endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

