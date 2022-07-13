Business Break
Alabama Power Dividend Declared

Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

This dividend is for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, payable October 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.