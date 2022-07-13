Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2022 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the second quarter of 2022. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their second quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Antero Midstream Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antero Midstream) (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter 2022 Return of Capital

The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the second quarter of 2022, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 27, 2022. This represents the 31st consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014. Antero Midstream did not repurchase any common shares during the second quarter of 2022. Antero Midstream had approximately $150 million of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $300 million authorized share repurchase program as of June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Antero Midstream plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726240. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation