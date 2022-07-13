DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS NAMED ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN ARKANSAS FOR 10TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Delta Dental is one of only two perennial winners since beginning of recognition program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arkansas has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas for the 10th consecutive year in the 2022 survey conducted by Arkansas Business Publishing Group and Workforce Research Group. Delta Dental is one of only two Arkansas companies that have won the recognition every year since the survey was launched in 2013.

The largest provider of dental benefits in the state, Delta Dental of Arkansas has a passion for making people smile, starting with its workforce. It invests heavily in the onboarding, ongoing training and professional development of its team. All employees, including those in non-supervisory or non-executive roles, are actively encouraged to participate in career-aligned programs, leadership education and internal advancement opportunities. Furthermore, Delta Dental provides competitive salaries and bonuses, excellent insurance and retirement benefits and above-average paid time off to facilitate a healthy work/life balance.

"We are pleased and deeply grateful that our employees voted Delta Dental of Arkansas as one of the Best Places to Work for the 10th year in a row," said President and CEO Kristin Merlo. "The endorsement reflects their appreciation of teamwork, mutual trust and commitment to deliver on our core values. It takes all of us to create a great company that serves our customers with sustained levels of excellence."

To be considered in the annual Best Places to Work in Arkansas survey, companies from across the state pay a fee to participate in an employee satisfaction survey about their work environment, workplace policies, career advancement options and more.

The complete list of honorees includes 50 companies, including perennial winners Delta Dental of Arkansas and St. Bernards Medical Center. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/36nYS20.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit https://www.deltadentalar.com/.

