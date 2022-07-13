HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) who have suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Hanon Armstrong's accounting, including its reported earnings and cash flows.

Hanon Armstrong's financial reporting came into question on July 12, 2022, when investment research firm Muddy Waters released a scathing report, accusing the renewable energy REIT, which invests in wind and solar projects, of misleadingly inflating GAAP earnings.

Specifically, Muddy Waters alleges Hanon Armstrong overstates its bottom line three ways: "1) Through a loophole in the arcana of accounting for renewables subsidies, HASI books non-cash unrealizable income relating to third parties' tax credits that will be reversed; 2) HASI produces non-cash income by manipulating the discount rate it applies to residual assets to implausibly low levels, thereby inflating its gains on securitizations; and, 3) HASI books interest income from non-cash 'Paid in Kind' ('PIK') interest payments, which are essentially IOUs from stressed borrowers."

As a result, Muddy Waters contends that Hanon Armstrong's reported GAAP income and operating cash flow is misleadingly high.

On this news, HASI shares declined sharply.

"We're focused on investors' losses and determining whether Hanon Armstrong engaged in accounting misconduct," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hanon Armstrong should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HASI@hbsslaw.com.

