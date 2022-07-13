Sinqia, a leading technology provider for the Brazilian financial market, announces C-level executives and new names for the Board of Directors

João Carlos Bolonha (former managing director of Google Cloud LATAM) is the new Chief Product, People, Technology, and Sales Officer, and Thiago Rocha is the new Chief Strategy, Financial, and Investor Relations Officer. Carolina Strobel and Gustavo Roxo take over as new board members.

SÃO PAULO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest provider of technology and innovation for the Brazilian financial sector, Sinqia S.A. (B3: SQIA3) starts a new phase. In addition to the excellent results and growth records in recent years the Company achieved a new level, reinforcing now the executive board and the board of directors.

The company announces the arrival of João Carlos Bolonha as Chief Product, People, Technology, and Sales Officer. With 25 years of experience in technology, he served on Google's executive board for 5 years, where he was responsible for the Cloud platform in Latin America, and he played an important role in the development of the cloud services offer. The executive was also previously with Microsoft, for 6 years.

"Sinqia is no doubt the biggest technology company for the financial sector and could become even bigger in the coming years. I was on the Board of Directors and participated in steering its growth. Now, I come to contribute to this new phase, looking for new opportunities", comments Bolonha.

Another important move, which took place in May 2022, is the new position of Chief Strategy, Financial, and Investor Relations Officer, headed by Thiago Rocha, who joined Sinqia in 2012 and had the opportunity to lead: 3 equity offerings, 2 debenture offerings, and 18 acquisitions.

Two new names were also announced to booster Sinqia's Board of Directors: Carolina Strobel, who is a former COO with Redpoint Ventures, and Gustavo Roxo, who founded 39A, a Venture Capital company for digital companies and businesses.

About Sinqia

Sinqia is the largest technology company for the financial sector in Brazil. Since 2005, it has been executing a consolidation strategy that has resulted in industry leadership after 23 acquisitions. It is one of the fastest-growing companies and since 2017 it has been elected as one of the 100 largest Fintechs in the World, according to IDC. The company processes billions of transactions daily, services the main institutions in the Brazilian financial sector, and belongs to a select group listed on B3's Novo Mercado.

Contact: Sinqia, marketing@sinqia.com.br

