Creatd Announces Record Revenues for Q2 2022 and Expected Increase of 15% QoQ to $1.6MM While Maintaining Flat Operating Expenses and Reduced Marketing Costs; Company On Pace for $7MM in Revenues for FY22

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, today confirmed its revenue guidance.

Commented Creatd's CEO Laurie Weisberg, "Our Q2 results demonstrate 15% revenue growth quarter-over-quarter, including a 134% revenue increase within Creatd Ventures, our consumer product segment, despite ongoing supply-chain disruptions. We maintained relatively consistent revenues across our remaining business lines, despite facing the headwinds caused by market conditions. We can confidently confirm guidance of $7MM in revenues this year, before accounting for additional opportunities that we expect our expansion plan will unlock."

Second Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Creatd Ventures experienced its second consecutive quarter of revenue growth, reaching several sales milestones across its portfolio of health, wellness, and lifestyle brands, including:

Creatd Labs continues to grow Vocal's traction across numerous key performance metrics. Ongoing product enhancements continue to further cement Vocal's position as a home base for creators looking to share their content and get rewarded.

Since Creatd's acquisition of the WHE Agency in Q2 of 2021, the Company has continued to consolidate Creatd Partners' product offerings and clients, allowing focus to shift towards maximizing its sales efforts and higher-value brand deals. Creatd Partners has expanded its relationships with key clients to include brands like Universal Pictures, Nike, five CBD, Target, Alfa Romeo

As previously announced, Creatd Studios is currently in development of a slate of productions planned during 2022, and continues to explore new potential production partners as well as identify future transmedia production opportunities for Vocal's creators. Creatd Studios' 2022 production slate includes the release of Vocal's first-ever podcast, hosted by Erica Wagner , a print publication featuring a selection of Vocal stories, graphic novel development and production, the film adaptation of No One's Pet, and more.

The Company has continued its efforts to maximize the expected value created through the proposed spin-off of the OG Collection, Creatd's wholly-owned library of legacy media assets originating from Bob Guccione's estate.

The OG Collection maintains a diversified Web 3.0 portfolio including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and Decentraland plots, the majority of which were purchased in the last 30 days.

July 21st, 2022 . The presentation will showcase the first look at the Vocal mobile app for iOS, as well as provide updates on the Company's strategic initiatives across all four business pillars. The Company has announced its first-ever Investor Day taking place on. The presentation will showcase the first look at the Vocal mobile app for iOS, as well as provide updates on the Company's strategic initiatives across all four business pillars.

Operating expenses are expected to remain relatively flat year over year, prior to accounting for stock-based payments. Additionally, marketing spend across all business lines continues to decrease.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and audience insights collected through our technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

