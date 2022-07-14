GenScript ProBio and DAAN Bio Therapeutics, Sign a Strategic Cooperation MOU for the Discovery and Development of Novel Drugs

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the July 14, 2022, GenScript ProBio (Brian Ho-sung Min, CEO), a global CDMO, and DAAN Bio Therapeutics (Byoung Chul Cho, Co-Founder & CEO), an innovative new drug developer such as antibody treatments and cell therapy drugs, announced that they had entered into a strategic cooperation MOU concerning the development for innovation drug discovery & development. GenScript ProBio and DAAN have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and biologics field through this MOU.



Through this agreement, both companies will strategically cooperate in the overall development process, such as discovery, manufacturing, and clinical trials of antibody and cell treatments, and related research and service projects.

(Left) Brian H. Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio / (Right ) Byoung Chul Cho, CEO of DAAN Bio Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

DAAN Bio Therapeutics has conducted single cell transcriptomic and proteomic biomarker analysis through its own analysis platform using tissues secured from solid cancer patients along with DAAN Cancer Research Institute and Yonsei New Il Han Institute for Integrative Cancer Research.



Accordingly, DAAN Bio Therapeutics signed a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) service through GenScript ProBio to develop antibodies that specifically bind to the discovered target material, and established its own bispecific antibody production pipeline using antibodies derived through GMP production.

Brian H. Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio, said "I hope this strategic partnership with DAAN Bio Therapeutics will be of great support as a global partner in accelerating the development of DAAN's antibody and cell therapy through the GenScript ProBio's one-stop CDMO service platform. "

Byoung Chul Cho, Co-Founder & CEO of DAAN Bio Therapeutics, said "This strategic cooperation will be an opportunity to revitalize the development of antibody and cell therapy that control unique cancer treatment targets secured by DAAN Bio Therapeutics using GenScript ProBio's qualified and competitive technologies."

Through this strategic partnership, both GenScript ProBio and DAAN Bio Therapeutics will continue their cooperation more closely with each other to develop subsequent pipelines of DAAN Bio Therapeutics, such as antibody drug and cell therapy.

About DAAN Bio Therapeutics

Developer of integrated immune-oncology drug research platform intended to find various treatment strategies and develop novel drugs for lung cancer therapy. The company focuses on immune cell based anticancer therapy using NK cells and T cell receptors, and clinical trials based on independent research infrastructure, enabling patients to receive new drugs for cancer and get cured.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in cell and gene therapy (CGT), vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers. GenScript ProBio has established companies in the United States, the Netherlands, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Nanjing and other places to serve global customers, and supported customers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions to obtain more than 30 IND approvals.

Toward the mission of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.

