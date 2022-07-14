Business Break
Hilb Group Acquires South Carolina-based Business, Expands Southeast Market Presence and Employee Benefits Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has grown its market presence in the Southeast region through the acquisition of a South Carolina-based insurance book of business, further expanding the company's employee benefits offerings. The transaction became effective June 29, 2022.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 135 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred 
804.548.4629 
plobred@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact: 
Ryan Havermann 
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

