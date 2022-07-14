Business Break
IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q2 2022 EARNINGS ON AUGUST 9th AND HOST EARNINGS VIDEO CONFERENCE ON AUGUST 10th

Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its second quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to answer questions regarding the companies' respective second quarter results.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gqDXEfh0RHyEFHWuURo0xw

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses.  IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

