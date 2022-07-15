New Ad Campaign Highlights Individuality of the Kia Soul and Features DASK NFTs; 30-Second Spot Features Special QR Code Viewers Scan to Claim Unique Kia Soul NFTs

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is launching a new creative broadcast campaign highlighting the individuality of the all-new, 2023 Kia Soul, one of the brand's most iconic models. Debuting today, the 30-second spot features NFTs as talent and incorporates a unique QR code embedded into the creative. Powered by the Sweet NFT platform, when viewers scan the code with a smartphone, they can easily obtain one of 10,100 Kia-themed NFTs and it will be seamlessly deposited and stored in their own Sweet blockchain wallet.

Kia America Enlists NFT Characters to Star in New Creative Campaign for the All-New 2023 Kia Soul (PRNewswire)

Created by David&Goliath, Kia's creative agency of record, the campaign titled "Built for Whoever You Are" includes a 30-second spot which follows three of the most popular DASK NFT characters as they hop in a new 2023 Kia Soul and drive through city streets. Stopping at a burger stand for a midnight snack, the NFTs receive more than a few doubletakes as they make their way through the drive-through and pick up their order. The NFTs continue up a winding canyon road, where they improvise an elegant outdoor table and enjoy both their food and the view, making their experience uniquely their own. The NFTs are part of the DASK collection of NFTs, high-quality, 3D computer-generated collectibles with more than 150 handcrafted features.

"With its iconic style, endless adaptability, capability and advanced technology, Soul redefined the boxy small-car segment when it was first launched in 2009 and has steadily evolved to appeal to customers across generations with its edgy good looks, practicality, and efficiency," said Russell Wager, Vice President, marketing, Kia America. "The Soul is as individualistic as the NFTs are, and as a brand, Kia is always innovating to stay on the cutting edge."

The 10,100 Kia NFTs include special edition generative DASK + Kia themed NFTs. Each of these limited supply digital collectibles draws inspiration from both the details of the new 2023 Kia Soul and the DASK NFTs featured in the spot.

"With Kia, we want the work to be as innovative as the vehicles. So we thought, what if we could be the first to take a few NFTs for a ride? Living, breathing and of course driving, like never before," said Ben Purcell, chief creative officer, David&Goliath. "And who better to capture the multi-hyphenate Soul driver than the DASK skeletons who embrace individuality. Because after all, whoever you are, or where you come from, all that matters is that you have a soul."

This isn't Kia's first foray into Web3. In February, Sweet carried out an NFT launch with Kia America where the 'Robo-Dog' from Kia's Super Bowl ad spot was turned into a digital collectible with proceeds going to The Petfinder Foundation which helps shelter animals find their forever homes.

"We are truly proud to join forces again with such a recognizable brand to launch this unique collection for the general public," said Tom Mizzone, founder and CEO, Sweet. "Above all, it's a significant milestone for mass adoption since it marks the first NFT drop embedded into a national TV commercial. As such, it will be seen by millions of people, many of whom are experiencing the world of Web3 for the first time."

In Kia stores now, the 2023 Soul features refreshed design elements inside and out, including a simplified lineup, new smile-inducing colors, and two option packages brimming with technology and convenience.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

About Sweet

New York-based Sweet is a highly flexible, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform and marketplace used by top creators, sports, entertainment, and consumer brands worldwide. Sweet delivers immersive NFT programs driving revenue, consumer engagement, and gamified experiences reaching both sophisticated and novice NFT collectors in ways never before possible. For more information, please visit sweet.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

