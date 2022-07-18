Big Brothers Big Sisters To Open its Doors in Austin

Big Brothers Big Sisters, BMO, Chicago Bulls, GTCR and United Scrap Metal Invest in Life-Changing Mentoring Across Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 21, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago (BBBSChi) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with Westside Health Authority at its new West Side location in Austin, celebrating the organization's much-needed presence in a community with a need for more mentors.

This will mark the second regional office for the Metro Chicago agency, with the first location opening in Englewood in 2019 as part of BBBSChi's strategic plan to invest in communities where the majority of its waitlisted youth reside. Right now, 1 in 3 children across Chicagoland are growing up without a mentor. And hundreds are currently waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Sister.

"As an organization, we are focused on bringing life-changing mentoring relationships to each and every Chicagoland neighborhood through our Drive for 5 strategy. The Drive for 5 will enable BBBSChi to reach 5,000 matches – more than doubling the number of children and families we serve. We know that mentorship is proven to have a profound and lasting impact on children's lives and has the power to transform communities: countering violence with opportunity, isolation with connection and negative influences with positive role models," said Jeremy Foster, CEO of BBBSChi.

"Our presence will bring stronger awareness of Big Brothers Big Sisters in the community, allowing us to better partner with organizations on the West Side, be more inclusive of the voices of the children and families we serve, and assist BBBSChi as we recruit more potential volunteers who are looking to make a difference and deepen their impact."

BBBSChi was able to open its doors in Austin and the broader West Side neighborhood, thanks to foundational investments from BMO, Chicago Bulls Charities, GTCR, and United Scrap Metal.

"BMO's partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Chicago is at the core of our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life," said Rob Hallberg, Managing Director, Commercial Banking, BMO. "This new office on Chicago's West Side provides a critical resource for children to realize their potential through mentorship and is the perfect example of our ongoing commitment towards an inclusive society."

"The Bulls have a longstanding partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Chicago – an organization that provides invaluable resources and support to youth in our community. Our contribution to the Drive for 5 campaign speaks to our deep appreciation for BBBSChi's commitment to helping youth reach their full potential," said Bulls Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of Chicago Bulls Charities Adrienne Scherenzel-Curry. "We passionately support and recognize the value of mentorship programming for disadvantaged youth and are honored to be a part of this milestone for BBBSChi and the West Side community."

"GTCR is proud of our long-standing relationship with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Chicago and know this new location will have a meaningful impact on many lives in the community," said Travis Krueger, Managing Director at GTCR. "Our support of BBBS and its mission of igniting the power and promise of youth directly reflects our belief in the strength of mentorship and striving to deliver positive change."

"Our mission at United Scrap Metal is making a positive impact in the lives of others and we are honored to partner with BBBSChi in support of their West Side expansion," said Brad Serlin, President of United Scrap Metal, headquartered in Cicero, IL. "Being able to give back to the communities we serve and ensuring that more youth can access BBBS mentoring programs is aligned with our core values. The United Team is proud to broaden our relationship during a period where our youth are facing unprecedented challenges in all facets of life."

What: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago West Side Office Ribbon Cutting

When: July 21, 4:30-6:30pm

Where: Westside Health Authority

5463 W Division St Chicago IL 60651

Who: BBBSChi staff (including Jeremy Foster, CEO), community partners (including Morris Reed, Westside Health Authority CEO) and corporate partners (including Robert Hallberg, Managing Director – Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank and BBBSChi Board Member, Risa Josias, Regional Director of Operations at BMO Wealth Management and BBBSChi Big Sister, Adrienne Scherenzel-Curry, Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of Chicago Bulls Charities, Travis Krueger, Managing Director at GTCR and BBBSChi Board Member, and Brad Serlin, President of United Scrap Metal)

Editor's Note: Press is invited to attend. Big/Little match and staff/CEO interviews can be arranged on site

Visuals: Big/Little speaking, office signage with BBBSChi branding, Ribbon Cutting

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago (BBBSChi) is an affiliate of the nation's largest donor-and volunteer-supported mentoring network. We provide high quality 1:1 mentoring services to over 2,000 children and their families across Cook, DuPage and Lake Counties in both Illinois and Indiana. BBBSChi makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles") to develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on Metro Chicago youth and the communities in which they live. More information can be found on our website at bbbschgo.org

About BMO Financial Group:

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Chicago Bulls Charities:

Chicago Bulls Charities is committed to using the Bulls' platform to elevate organizations, big and small, that are addressing critical issues in our city. The Bulls have been investing in our city since 1987 through our 501(c)(3), Chicago Bulls Charities (CBC). Through CBC our organization invests time, resources, and finances to organizations whose work contributes to community violence prevention through education, community investment, health and wellness, and opportunity-access for underserved youth.

About GTCR:

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About United Scrap Metal:

United Scrap Metal (USM) was founded in 1978 with $200 and a rental truck by a single mother, Marsha Serlin. Every day, we work hard to serve our customers and are proud to make a positive impact by providing award-winning and sustainable recycling solutions. USM has grown to operate seven locations, positioning itself as one of the largest full-service recyclers in the country. A certified women-owned business, USM offers innovative recycling solutions for numerous Fortune 1000 customers, guided by decades of experience and a firm commitment to doing the right thing. Our five hundred plus team members are passionate about making a positive difference for our customers, consumers, and communities.

