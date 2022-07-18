ChannelAdvisor Launches New Integrations to Help Brands Effectively Scale Retail Media and Selling Operations

Brands Can Now Expand Their Advertising Opportunities by Leveraging One of the World's Largest Retail Advertising Networks

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced new integrations and platform capabilities to help improve product visibility, meet new sources of consumer demand and increase operational efficiencies.

"With more than 350 marketplace and retail integrations, ChannelAdvisor's commitment to helping brands reach consumers across all stages of the consumer journey is obvious" said Steve Frechette, Vice President of Product Management at ChannelAdvisor. "Our Summer Release further demonstrates this unparalleled support by introducing an entire network of retail media channels that allow our customers to boost their visibility on some of the largest global retailers. By integrating with Criteo, one of the world's largest retail advertising networks, our sellers are now even better equipped to manage their retail media campaigns alongside their selling and order management operations - all within a single interface."

ChannelAdvisor's Summer Release includes:

Expanded Advertising Reach through Criteo

With over five years' experience leading the charge in retail media, Criteo has established itself as a critical platform for brands seeking to expand advertising efforts across the same retail sites where they list their products. By integrating with the Criteo Retail Media API, ChannelAdvisor's Managed Services and sales teams can empower brand advertisers with more choices for how they manage and optimize their retail media campaigns with leading retailers, while expanding their advertising to reach high-intent shoppers in new cookie-less channels.

ChannelAdvisor provides brands with a central platform for product listings and advertising strategies by leveraging automation capabilities for campaign creation and management, automated bidding, and ad management across preferred retail channels.

"We're thrilled to have ChannelAdvisor join Criteo's API Partner Program," said Sherry Smith, Executive Managing Director Global Retail Media at Criteo. "Integrating with a leading multichannel commerce solution like ChannelAdvisor allows brands and retailers to expand their advertising to new retail media channels, while continuing to manage their campaigns in a centralized platform."

New Product Showcase Capability for Brands and Channels on the ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network

Since ChannelAdvisor released its Commerce Network in late 2021, more than 1,100 sellers and partner channels have created sharable profiles using the interactive portal. In this latest release, ChannelAdvisor's new Product Showcase feature enhances the experience by allowing sellers to promote products to potential channel partners that are looking for inventory, creating interest and cultivating new connections.

Product Showcase also gives ChannelAdvisor channel partners an even deeper understanding of the product catalogs offered by sellers, leading to more connections within the Commerce Network, and mutual sales opportunity and growth for both channel partners and sellers.

Enhancements to the Way Brands Can Integrate with ChannelAdvisor at Scale

This product release also helps ChannelAdvisor customers automate key processes, including:

Automated Export for Listing Views: Monitoring marketplace listings can be a time-consuming task for most sellers. ChannelAdvisor's Automated Export for Listing Views enables sellers to quickly identify and manage listing issues at scale. This in turn empowers sellers to create highly customizable listings exports that are automatically delivered to their inbox to allow for automated processing.





Support for Webhooks: Sellers increasingly rely on accelerated business-critical processes to best manage consumer demand. ChannelAdvisor's support for Webhooks helps sellers save time and processing costs by allowing them to identify orders when they happen. Users can also specify a destination and ensure that any new order events are pushed directly to that system.

Access Well Over 350 Marketplace and Retail Integrations to Reach New Consumers

ChannelAdvisor continues to reinforce its commitment to channel diversification with support for more than 350 channels globally, giving brands and retailers the reach and flexibility to present their products to the right consumers at the right time across the globe. With this latest release ChannelAdvisor has added support for over 20 new channels including:

Marketplaces:

1P Retail Integrations:

