Crossplane Capital Augments Team with Additions of Operating Partner, Associate and Analyst

Larry Hagenbuch brings hands-on operational improvement experience to Crossplane. Prior to joining Crossplane, Larry led Huron Consulting's Interim Management Practice, and he was a consultant with AlixPartners and Booz, Allen & Hamilton earlier in his career. In addition to his deep consulting experience, Larry held operating roles with GE / GE Capital and J. Hilburn. He started his career as a weapons officer in the United States Navy after graduating from Vanderbilt University.

"We've known Larry for over twenty years having worked with him in prior consulting and private equity settings," said Crossplane Capital Managing Partner, Brian Hegi. "We are fortunate to add such a unique talent in Larry to our growing team."

"As a seasoned executive who has been a CEO, CFO and COO within lower middle market companies, Larry will be a tremendous resource for our management teams as we work to create long-term value through our value creation playbook," said Crossplane Capital Managing Partner, Ben Eakes.

"I'm excited to be reuniting with Brian, Ben and the entire Crossplane team," said Crossplane Capital Operating Partner, Larry Hagenbuch. "I look forward to working side-by-side with the management teams of our current and future portfolio companies to drive meaningful value."

Kameron Woolfolk joins Crossplane as an Associate after working in Truist's Industrial Investment Banking Group and J.P. Morgan's Diversified Industrials Group. Will Huntsman joins Crossplane as an Analyst after working for lower middle market private equity firm, Peterson Partners.

"Kameron and Will bring much needed deal execution and portfolio company support horsepower to our team," said Crossplane Capital Partner, Mike Sullivan. "With the hiring of Larry, Kameron and Will, Crossplane has grown to a 15-person team and will continue to expand to support our growing portfolio."

Founded in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.

