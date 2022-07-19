Eichleay Selects Unanet for ERP and CRM

Modern, flexible solution will help firm gain greater insight into resources and projects and provide strategic platform for growth

DULLES, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, today announced that Eichleay, Inc., a 5th generation family-owned engineering and design firm, has switched from a legacy platform that it had used for more than 20 years to Unanet's ERP and CRM solutions. Eichleay has already begun implementation of the combined solutions and expects that Unanet will enable them to manage resource forecasting in ways the firm hasn't been able to previously.

After decades of relying on the same legacy ERP, as well as a proprietary project management system that was developed in-house, Eichleay's leadership team wanted to see if a better alternative might exist in the marketplace. Key personnel in Eichleay's corporate finance, project management, project controls, and project accounting teams developed a comprehensive RFP which was then followed by a rigorous evaluation process to search for a solution that would not only meet current needs, but also keep pace with growth and allow for continued evolution. That search led to a unanimous selection of Unanet for its well-engineered functionality, customized reporting, and ability to provide deep insights across the enterprise.

"We value long-term partnerships and took a thoughtful and deliberate approach to finding a new solution that we could grow with for several decades," said George Eichleay, Jr., CEO of Eichleay. "We were impressed by Unanet's personal commitment from their leadership team to assist in our transition, and we continue to be impressed by the team's customer service and responsiveness. They are committed to our success."

The origins of Eichleay's business date back to 1875 when John Eichleay, Jr. pioneered technology and techniques for moving large structures. That knowhow was then applied to ever larger and more noteworthy projects, such as the Hoover Dam and the Manhattan Project. Today Eichleay remains a forward-thinking firm committed to providing professional technical services that serve the complex needs of an ever-changing world. Longevity is one of the key values that drives the company's strategic business decisions. This value motivated Eichleay to look at Unanet as a solution that can elevate their internal operations and processes to the next level.

"As we evolve, we need a solution like Unanet that can dissect all of our diverse projects in different business units and roll that information up into useful and easily digestible snapshots that our leaders can use to make critical business decisions," continued Eichleay.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies like Eichleay select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Eichleay

Eichleay is one of the oldest project delivery organizations in the U.S. with roots tracing back nearly 150 years. The company offers architectural, multi-discipline engineering and design, project and program management, procurement, construction management, and client staffing services to a diverse range of world-class clients in the industrial process and manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.eichleay.com

