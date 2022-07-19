ESR Launches CryoBoost™ - The Fastest MagSafe Charging for Phones in Use

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech company, ESR, launches its brand new HaloLock™ wireless chargers with CryoBoost™ today. The collection includes three new MagSafe-compatible chargers for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The innovative CryoBoost™ technology unlocks charging speeds that are even faster than the official Apple MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13 and 12 series phones in use.

"The future of charging is wireless, but wireless charging's biggest bottleneck is overheating. Wireless charging creates heat which forces charging speeds to slow in order to protect the user's phone." said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "CryoBoost™ fixes this problem by combining a phone-cooling fan and first-of-their-kind heat-dissipating components that cool the user's phone while they charge."

ESR launches HaloLock™ wireless chargers with CryoBoost™ technology (PRNewswire)

Unstoppable MagSafe Charging

When phones are using GPS or being used to watch videos while being wirelessly charged, they heat up faster than usual. By keeping the phone cool during charging, HaloLock™ chargers with CryoBoost™ can charge an iPhone 13 playing a video over 4.5 hours faster than official MagSafe Chargers, making them the fastest MagSafe-style chargers for phones in active use.

HaloLock™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost™ : The fastest MagSafe charging while watching videos with MagSafe charging for AirPods and an Apple Watch Charger stand : The fastest MagSafe charging while watching videos with MagSafe charging for AirPods and an Apple Watch Charger stand

HaloLock™ 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost™ : The fastest MagSafe charging while watching videos with MagSafe charging for AirPods : The fastest MagSafe charging while watching videos with MagSafe charging for AirPods

HaloLock™ Car Charger with CryoBoost™: The fastest MagSafe charging while navigating : The fastest MagSafe charging while navigating

ESR's new chargers with CryoBoost™ are the latest additions to the ever-expanding HaloLock™ system. Each addition is designed with innovative new ways to make tech easier to use.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company with a user base of over 100 million people, and has held a top 3 rank on Amazon for smart device protection since 2018. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR continues to create electronics accessories and tech-enhanced products that make tech easier to use.

