Vendavo Acquires Market Medium, a Cloud-Based Rebate and Channel Management Solution Provider

Vendavo strengthens commercial excellence offering with acquisition of cloud-based rebate and channel management provider, Market Medium, empowering manufacturers and distributors to better plan, accrue, track, and distribute channel incentives across the partner ecosystem.

DENVER, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, has acquired cloud rebate and channel management solution provider, Market Medium. The acquisition significantly accelerates Vendavo's roadmap to enable manufacturing and distribution organizations as they optimize revenue growth and profitability.

Vendavo Acquires Market Medium (PRNewswire)

The breakthrough combination of Vendavo & Market Medium sets a new standard for price and channel management solutions.

The addition of Market Medium brings deeper and more robust channel incentive management capabilities to Vendavo's market-leading price optimization and CPQ solutions that will empower customers to maximize their revenue and profitability through intelligent supplier programs, pricing, sales intelligence, sales quoting and agreements, and channel revenue management.

"For more than two decades, we've been empowering enterprise B2B companies to unlock commercial growth and profitability," said Bruno Slosse, President and Chief Executive of Vendavo. "The breakthrough combination of Vendavo and Market Medium sets a new standard for price and channel management solutions and provides our customers with key new capabilities in managing commercial excellence and unlocking profitability."

Today's commercial excellence leaders are consistently looking for more ways to uncover additional revenue, improve margins, and reduce financial risks. Challenged by hyperinflation, supply chain issues, global crises, and economic uncertainties, it has never been more important for B2B enterprises to have complete control and visibility across the entire commercial landscape, sales channels, and partner ecosystems.

As Vendavo and Market Medium join forces, manufacturers will be able to more seamlessly manage manufacturer, distributor, and wholesaler rebate programs, build and scale sophisticated incentives, and nurture partner engagement all while boosting sales, and preserving margins.

The combination further empowers businesses to more efficiently track supplier and vendor rebate programs, meet margin guidelines on sales, and pass-through promotions to B2B partners and customers without revenue leakage.

"Managing and optimizing channel management programs can be complex. Over the years, the team at Market Medium has taken strides to help our customers simplify through innovation, automation, and channel integration," said Saravanan Krishnakumar, Co-Founder of Market Medium. "Joining forces with Vendavo is a transformative step in our pursuit of partner experience excellence. We look forward to continuing to streamline rebate and pricing processes between suppliers, distributors, and retailers as part of the Vendavo family."

Vendavo's AI-embedded solutions have driven – on average – $26 million in annual incremental profit for B2B enterprises. Vendavo welcomes Market Medium customers like Genpak, McLane, and C&S Wholesale Grocers and is now poised to process billions of dollars in rebates and make deal management simpler.

This acquisition expands Vendavo's vertical expertise in the manufacturing, high tech, wholesale distribution, and life sciences industries, strengthens rebate management capabilities for current customers, and reinforces Vendavo's commercial excellence leadership position in the market.

About Vendavo – Vendavo's AI-embedded pricing and sales solutions power the shift to digital commerce for B2B companies, unlocking value, growing margin, and accelerating revenue. With the Vendavo SaaS commercial excellence platform and our best-in-class CPQ and price optimization solutions, our customers develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience. Vendavo has offices in Denver, Düsseldorf, Prague, and Stockholm. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

About Market Medium – Market Medium provides channel incentive management solutions in the cloud for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. It handles the end-to-end lifecycle for rebate calculation, processing and settlements with seamless integrations to a wide range of ERP applications.

