Dover Fueling Solutions Launches New Clean Fuel Dispensers to the European Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of its new technologically-advanced dispenser for hydrogen and its first-ever four-nozzle Wayne Helix™ compressed natural gas ("CNG") fuel dispenser in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region.

"The DFS Hydrogen and Helix CNG dispensers supplement DFS's established clean energy portfolio, which also includes the LIQAL liquid natural gas (LNG) dispenser and Tokheim Quantium™ liquid petroleum gas (LPG) dispensers. The expansion into hydrogen and CNG technology further demonstrates DFS's strategic intent to offer leading products and solutions in the clean energy sector to power the next era of mobility and heavy-duty transportation," said Soren Powell-Holse, Director of Product Marketing, DFS EMEA.

The DFS Hydrogen dispenser uses both DFS and LIQAL technology and has multiple configuration possibilities and options, allowing it to meet specific requirements for a broad range of applications, from heavy-duty vehicle refueling to fuel retailing. Leveraging decades of hydraulic innovation to make the refueling process safe and dependable, the DFS Hydrogen dispenser is designed for reliable performance with a low total cost of ownership. It is a modern and modular dispenser, which provides simultaneous filling from two nozzles in any combination of H35 and H70 dispensing pressures for optimal and continuous hydrogen dispensing. This model also benefits from IoT technology for remote monitoring and is built ready to connect to DFS's advanced ecosystem, which includes solutions for billing, customer loyalty schemes and payment.

The new four-nozzle, double-sided Wayne Helix™ 6000 II CNG fuel dispenser builds upon DFS's advanced dispenser technology and features an enhanced user interface. This product showcases DFS's ongoing commitment to support the global fuel retail industry by providing high-quality clean energy options. With the ability for both traditional passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles to use this fuel dispenser simultaneously, the four-nozzle Helix CNG fuel dispenser facilitates flexible refueling from a single CNG island at busy forecourts. This new dispenser configuration also accommodates the increasing demand for fuel stations to diversify their clean energy offering in Europe. The Wayne Helix 6000 II will be launched across two fuel stations in France.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

