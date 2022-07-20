SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SYRS, CNVY, RADA, and SIMO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) in connection with the proposed merger of SYRS with TYME Technologies, Inc. ("TYME"). Syros expects to issue approximately 74.3 million shares of its common stock to TYME stockholders to acquire TYME's expected net cash at closing, and TYME stockholders are expected to receive approximately 0.4312 shares of Syros common stock for each share of TYME common stock. If you own SYRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syrs

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CNVY by TPG Capital. Pursuant to the merger agreement, CNVY shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of CNVY common stock. If you own CNVY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cnvy

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA), in connection with the proposed merger of RADA with Leonardo DRS Inc. ("Leonardo DRS"). Upon completion of the transaction, Leonardo DRS will acquire 100% of the share capital in RADA in exchange for approximately 19.5% equity ownership to RADA shareholders in the combined company. If you own RADA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rada

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SIMO by MaxLinear, Inc. ("MaxLinear "). Pursuant to the merger agreement, the transaction consideration will consist of $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear stock for each Silicon Motion ADS (American Depositary Share), and $23.385 in cash and 0.097 shares of MaxLinear common stock for each SIMO ordinary share not represented by an ADS. If you own SIMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/simo

