ECENTA Digital is now NATEEVO, focused on expanding services to North America

Comprehensive business transforTEmation, digital service design and agency services

now available to companies in the United States and Canada

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECENTA Digital , the strategic planning, business transformation and marketing automation practice areas of ECENTA, a VASS Group company, has joined forces with NATEEVO , a digital agency headquartered in Madrid, Spain. The merger further solidifies the international expansion plan for NATEEVO, currently operating in Europe, Latin America and now the United States and Canada.

NATEEVO will now offer expanded services and capabilities that embody and enhance NATEEVO's Digital Fullness concept and position in the global consulting space. Digital Fullness represents totality, fullness, and expansion beyond limits for NATEEVO's clients, consultants, and its own organizational growth. NATEEVO services will supplement the existing suite by adding practice areas in business transformation, commerce and marketing strategy, digital agency services, and organizational change management.

The US and Canadian headquarters will be under the management of VP of Strategy and Digital Services Jessica Flores, and supported by a team of customer experience and business transformation strategists, martech architects, commerce and marketing automation experts, and a diverse array of creative, content, and implementation subject matter experts.

"Through the expansion, we are able to provide our customers with a broader solution portfolio, global resourcing for strategic and technical implementations, and access to top-notch international consultants and subject matter experts," Flores said. "Not only is the merger beneficial for our customers but for the growth and ambitions of our stellar consultants and practice leads."

NATEEVO's customer experience, commerce, and marketing engagements are powered by the world-class technologies of SAP, Emarsys, Adobe, Salesforce, Qualtrics, and Bolt.

"This positioning of the NATEEVO brand in a market as important as North America is a response to our international expansion strategy and represents a great boost for us. This movement is, in part, the result of our excellent work in recent years, turning NATEEVO into a brand capable of bringing an innovative and competitive proposal to international markets," said NATEEVO CEO Pedro Latasa.

For more information about the digital services and comprehensive strategies the ECENTA Digital and NATEEVO team provides, visit ECENTA.com .

About ECENTA

ECENTA is a German consulting company specializing in customer experience solutions on SAP CX technology (sales, marketing and commerce) and whose main market is the United States. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, ECENTA has grown into an international force in the field, with ten offices on three continents. Its staff of 220 professionals are experts in the implementation of complex projects for numerous clients across a variety of industries. ECENTA Digital houses the Strategic Planning, Business Transformation, Marketing Automation and Organizational Change Management practice areas of ECENTA and was established in 2018. For more information, visit ECENTA.com

About Nateevo

NATEEVO is a consulting firm that helps businesses in strategic consulting, digital service design, and digital marketing. NATEEVO was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. It is the leading consulting firm for business transformation, strategy consulting, digital design services and digital marketing in the Latin America regions. For more information, go to NATEEVO.com

About VASS Group

Vass Group is comprised of leaders in digital solutions with 20 offices (Germany, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, France, Greece, Holland, Japan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Romania, Singapore, Sweden, UK and USA) on five continents and a team of more than 3,400 people. With its wide ecosystem of companies (VASS, NATEEVO, Serbatic, vdSHOP, T4S, Comunytek, ECENTA, CRI group and Movetia), we assist large companies and public institutions in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects from strategy to operation. The company is fully committed to society, which is why the VASS Foundation was created in 2019 to promote research and training in the field of digital talent. It allocates two percent of its profits and one percent of our time to solidarity actions. All this growth arises from talent and passion for innovation and constant improvement, always our way: making the complex simple. For more information, visit VASSCompany.com

