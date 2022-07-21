Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Earnings trend continues; strategies lift EPS and margin

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported net income of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.70 in the second quarter and $1.33 for the first six months of 2022.

Second-quarter 2022 highlights include:

Earnings per share of $0.70 grew 21% in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income improved $2.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, aided by a 39% decline in interest expense.

Net interest margin yield benefited from rising interest rates, increasing 37 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Loans grew $53.5 million during the second quarter, driven by commercial loans.

"We continue to deliver solid financial results as shown in our second quarter performance," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Isabella Bank continues to experience increased net income and improvement in net interest margin. With additional interest rate increases anticipated by the Federal Reserve, we expect these improvements to continue throughout the remainder of 2022.

"Despite continued concerns over how inflation and other events happening around the world may impact the financial services industry, we continue to pursue strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder and customer value," Evans added.

"During the second quarter, we announced the construction of a new full-service branch in Saginaw, expanding our presence within the Great Lakes Bay Region. The Bank also successfully completed a planned online banking conversion during the quarter, thereby enhancing our customers' experience. We remain committed to meeting the needs of our communities and our customers by providing innovative and competitive products and services."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2022 was $5.3 million, a 14.6% increase compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022 and 2021, net income was $10 million. Net interest income improved, offset by increased operating expenses, as described below.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first half of 2022 increased $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in loans and investment securities drove a $934,000 increase in gross interest income during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $1.6 million, or 38.8%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $522,000 provision for loan losses expense was recorded during the first half of 2022, compared to a $492,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, as initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $295,000 during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $968,000 increase in service charges and fees that included $577,000 of OMSR income, was partially offset by a $726,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined. Noninterest expenses for the first six months of 2022 increased $1.7 million, as a result of increased compensation, other losses, consulting, marketing, and donations and community relations, as many charitable organizations resumed activities and events.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.16% and 3.01% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 2.79% and 2.88% for the same periods in 2021. This marked improvement is the result of strategies management implemented In 2019 and 2020, focused on improving the net yields as rates declined, including enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. Considering the rate increases during the first half of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.

Balance Sheet

Assets: The Corporation had $2.05 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $273.3 million and $454.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 billion. While gross loans declined $29.1 million since December 31, 2021, due to a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, loans increased $53.5 million or 4.4%, during the second quarter of 2022. Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.12% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $49.5 million, or 2.90%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.99%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.50% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.22%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of June 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.35%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30

2022

December 31

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,871

$ 25,563 Interest bearing balances due from banks 56,146

79,767 Total cash and cash equivalents 82,017

105,330 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 557,590

490,601 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 906

1,735 Loans





Commercial 772,567

807,439 Agricultural 94,726

93,955 Residential real estate 329,795

326,361 Consumer 74,822

73,282 Gross loans 1,271,910

1,301,037 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,700

9,103 Net loans 1,262,210

1,291,934 Premises and equipment 24,169

24,419 Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,552

32,472 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,095

17,383 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,294

48,302 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 25,540

19,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,048,373

$ 2,032,158 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 488,110

$ 448,352 Interest bearing demand deposits 370,284

364,563 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 834,933

818,841 Certificates of deposit over $250 66,539

78,583 Total deposits 1,759,866

1,710,339 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 47,247

50,162 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000

20,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,203

29,158 Total borrowed funds 86,450

99,320 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,377

11,451 Total liabilities 1,857,693

1,821,110 Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,553,113 shares (including 126,388 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and

7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 129,115

129,052 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,791

4,545 Retained earnings 81,614

75,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (24,840)

1,859 Total shareholders' equity 190,680

211,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,048,373

$ 2,032,158

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 13,179

$ 12,504

$ 25,557

$ 25,601 Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 2,027

1,140

3,642

2,305 Nontaxable 704

803

1,364

1,668 Federal funds sold and other 192

193

301

356 Total interest income 16,102

14,640

30,864

29,930 Interest expense













Deposits 854

1,444

1,790

3,112 Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 8

11

17

27 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 47

389

119

794 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266

83

532

83 Total interest expense 1,175

1,927

2,458

4,016 Net interest income 14,927

12,713

28,406

25,914 Provision for loan losses 485

31

522

(492) Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 14,442

12,682

27,884

26,406 Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 2,284

1,830

4,493

3,525 Wealth management fees 784

806

1,538

1,502 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 170

375

394

1,120 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 222

190

432

376 Other 135

114

285

324 Total noninterest income 3,595

3,315

7,142

6,847 Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,037

5,700

12,111

11,577 Furniture and equipment 1,442

1,327

2,892

2,700 Occupancy 929

915

1,895

1,860 Other 3,253

2,553

6,083

5,175 Total noninterest expenses 11,661

10,495

22,981

21,312 Income before federal income tax

expense 6,376

5,502

12,045

11,941 Federal income tax expense 1,081

881

2,016

1,922 NET INCOME $ 5,295

$ 4,621

$ 10,029

$ 10,019 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 1.33

$ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.57

$ 1.31

$ 1.24 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,259,573

$ 13,179

4.19 %

$ 1,200,998

$ 12,504

4.16 % Taxable investment securities 475,010

2,027

1.71 %

281,245

1,140

1.62 % Nontaxable investment securities 109,367

975

3.57 %

122,514

1,117

3.65 % Fed funds sold 6

—

1.47 %

3

—

0.01 % Other 77,176

192

1.00 %

265,227

193

0.29 % Total earning assets 1,921,132

16,373

3.41 %

1,869,987

14,954

3.20 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,288)









(9,326)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 22,838









28,629







Premises and equipment 24,269









24,826







Accrued income and other assets 84,590









106,780







Total assets $ 2,043,541









$ 2,020,896































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 375,123

$ 56

0.06 %

$ 330,586

$ 45

0.05 % Savings deposits 627,916

171

0.11 %

550,145

149

0.11 % Time deposits 274,284

627

0.91 %

347,155

1,250

1.44 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 46,029

8

0.07 %

52,239

11

0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000

47

1.88 %

84,725

389

1.84 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,188

266

3.65 %

9,551

83

3.48 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,362,540

1,175

0.34 %

1,374,401

1,927

0.56 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 470,139









412,600







Other 15,237









12,478







Shareholders' equity 195,625









221,417







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,043,541









$ 2,020,896







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 15,198









$ 13,027



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







3.16 %









2.79 %



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,247,746

$ 25,557

4.10 %

$ 1,201,344

$ 25,601

4.26 % Taxable investment securities 448,405

3,642

1.62 %

236,099

2,305

1.95 % Nontaxable investment securities 105,507

1,895

3.59 %

127,157

2,311

3.63 % Fed funds sold 4

—

1.12 %

3

—

0.01 % Other 120,027

301

0.50 %

280,083

356

0.25 % Total earning assets 1,921,689

31,395

3.27 %

1,844,686

30,573

3.31 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,209)









(9,574)







Cash and demand deposits due from banks 24,827









28,787







Premises and equipment 24,364









24,987







Accrued income and other assets 93,648









109,898







Total assets $ 2,055,319









$ 1,998,784































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 379,275

$ 106

0.06 %

$ 322,931

$ 122

0.08 % Savings deposits 621,661

330

0.11 %

540,776

298

0.11 % Time deposits 282,172

1,354

0.96 %

357,466

2,692

1.51 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 47,535

17

0.07 %

53,187

27

0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,431

119

1.91 %

87,348

794

1.82 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,177

532

3.65 %

4,665

83

3.56 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,372,251

2,458

0.36 %

1,366,373

4,016

0.59 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 464,271









397,959







Other 16,061









13,311







Shareholders' equity 202,736









221,141







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,055,319









$ 1,998,784







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 28,937









$ 26,557



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







3.01 %









2.88 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.70

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.59

$ 0.58 Diluted earnings $ 0.69

$ 0.62

$ 0.63

$ 0.58

$ 0.57 Dividends $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 18.85

$ 19.56

$ 21.61

$ 21.87

$ 21.73 Quoted market value

















High $ 26.25

$ 26.00

$ 29.00

$ 26.74

$ 23.90 Low $ 23.00

$ 24.50

$ 24.75

$ 22.55

$ 21.00 Close (1) $ 24.80

$ 25.85

$ 25.50

$ 26.03

$ 23.00 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,553,113

7,542,758

7,532,641

7,926,610

7,946,658 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,545,001

7,533,711

7,570,961

7,932,227

7,944,455 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,650,145

7,639,688

7,679,019

8,044,572

8,063,164 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 1.04 %

0.92 %

0.96 %

0.91 %

0.91 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.83 %

9.02 %

8.83 %

8.35 %

8.35 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.38 %

11.72 %

11.31 %

10.65 %

10.69 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.16 %

2.86 %

2.86 %

2.85 %

2.79 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

















Loans sold with servicing retained $ 273,294

$ 275,556

$ 278,844

$ 285,392

$ 290,033 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 454,535

$ 501,829

$ 516,243

$ 491,784

$ 493,287 Total assets under management $ 2,776,202

$ 2,838,318

$ 2,827,245

$ 2,859,877

$ 2,814,727 ASSET QUALITY (1)

















Nonaccrual status loans $ 540

$ 747

$ 1,245

$ 3,077

$ 3,329 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,905

$ 22,335

$ 25,276

$ 26,189

$ 26,785 Foreclosed assets $ 241

$ 187

$ 211

$ 348

$ 365 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (11)

$ (64)

$ 71

$ 160

$ (58) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 %

0.06 %

0.10 %

0.25 %

0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.18 %

0.19 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.76 %

0.76 %

0.70 %

0.73 %

0.78 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 9.31 %

9.50 %

10.39 %

10.64 %

10.88 % Tier 1 leverage 8.38 %

8.12 %

7.97 %

8.37 %

8.46 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.44 %

12.83 %

12.07 %

13.07 %

13.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.44 %

12.83 %

12.07 %

13.07 %

13.81 % Total risk-based capital 15.33 %

15.84 %

14.94 %

16.03 %

17.00 %

(1) At end of period



Six Months Ended

June 30

2022

June 30

2021

June 30

2020 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 1.33

$ 1.26

$ 0.91 Diluted earnings $ 1.31

$ 1.24

$ 0.90 Dividends $ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54 Tangible book value $ 18.85

$ 21.73

$ 21.52 Quoted market value









High $ 26.25

$ 23.90

$ 24.50 Low $ 23.00

$ 19.45

$ 15.60 Close (1) $ 24.80

$ 23.00

$ 18.25 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,553,113

7,946,658

7,977,019 Average number of common shares outstanding 7,539,799

7,956,889

7,927,298 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,645,357

8,075,763

8,081,475 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 0.98 %

1.00 %

0.78 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.89 %

9.06 %

6.67 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.00 %

11.61 %

4.30 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.01 %

2.88 %

2.95 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 273,294

$ 290,033

$ 263,332 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 454,535

$ 493,287

$ 395,214 Total assets under management $ 2,776,202

$ 2,814,727

$ 2,571,773 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual status loans $ 540

$ 3,329

$ 5,319 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,905

$ 26,785

$ 20,536 Foreclosed assets $ 241

$ 365

$ 776 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (75)

$ (108)

$ (45) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.05 %

0.28 %

0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.19 %

0.33 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.76 %

0.78 %

0.69 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 9.31 %

10.88 %

11.50 % Tier 1 leverage 8.38 %

8.46 %

8.86 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.44 %

13.81 %

12.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.44 %

13.81 %

12.90 % Total risk-based capital 15.33 %

17.00 %

13.60 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021 Commercial $ 772,567

$ 727,614

$ 807,439

$ 757,993

$ 723,888 Agricultural 94,726

88,169

93,955

93,782

95,197 Residential real estate 329,795

328,559

326,361

321,620

312,567 Consumer 74,822

74,029

73,282

75,163

75,011 Gross loans $ 1,271,910

$ 1,218,371

$ 1,301,037

$ 1,248,558

$ 1,206,663



June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 488,110

$ 461,473

$ 448,352

$ 430,950

$ 428,410 Interest bearing demand deposits 370,284

387,187

364,563

374,137

326,971 Savings deposits 635,397

635,195

596,662

572,136

549,134 Certificates of deposit 265,477

279,708

297,696

312,027

326,214 Internet certificates of deposit 598

598

3,066

3,066

5,777 Total deposits $ 1,759,866

$ 1,764,161

$ 1,710,339

$ 1,692,316

$ 1,636,506



June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021 U.S. Treasury $ 214,474

$ 218,268

$ 209,703

$ 192,069

$ 132,593 States and political subdivisions 119,649

114,015

121,205

128,689

130,960 Auction rate money market preferred 2,497

2,867

3,242

3,246

3,260 Mortgage-backed securities 45,796

49,578

56,148

62,030

68,155 Collateralized mortgage obligations 167,572

152,441

92,301

100,767

109,294 Corporate 7,602

7,750

8,002

7,583

4,192 Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value $ 557,590

$ 544,919

$ 490,601

$ 494,384

$ 448,454



June 30

2022

March 31

2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021

June 30

2021 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 47,247

$ 51,353

$ 50,162

$ 67,519

$ 62,274 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000

10,000

20,000

60,000

70,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,203

29,181

29,158

29,136

29,121 Total borrowed funds $ 86,450

$ 90,534

$ 99,320

$ 156,655

$ 161,395

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,202

$ 1,127

$ 2,295

$ 2,126 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 631

481

1,240

917 Net OMSR income (loss) 213

(68)

477

(100) Freddie Mac servicing fee 167

181

338

395 Other fees for customer services 71

109

143

187 Total service charges and fees 2,284

1,830

4,493

3,525 Wealth management fees 784

806

1,538

1,502 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 222

190

432

376 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 170

375

394

1,120 Other 135

114

285

324 Total noninterest income $ 3,595

$ 3,315

$ 7,142

$ 6,847



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Compensation and benefits $ 6,037

$ 5,700

$ 12,111

$ 11,577 Furniture and equipment 1,442

1,327

2,892

2,700 Occupancy 929

915

1,895

1,860 Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 605

452

1,154

888 ATM and debit card fees 508

462

942

879 Marketing costs 364

238

603

447 Donations and community relations 139

108

426

254 Memberships and subscriptions 207

217

424

428 Loan underwriting fees 215

200

397

390 Director fees 187

180

388

339 FDIC insurance premiums 131

129

256

360 All other 897

567

1,493

1,190 Total other noninterest expenses 3,253

2,553

6,083

5,175 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,661

$ 10,495

$ 22,981

$ 21,312

