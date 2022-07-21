Miro Named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Meeting Solutions

Engagement and visualization are highly valued amongst meeting hosts and attendees in the era of virtual and hybrid work, report shows

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, announced it was named a Customer's Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Meeting Solutions. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Miro earned an overall rating of 4.6 out of a possible 5 stars, making it the highest-rated meeting solution in existing customer satisfaction as reviewed by 197 users, 97% of whom said they would recommend it.

Miro's collaboration platform enables users to work together in real-time, bringing the shared, visual nature of whiteboarding to virtual meetings and workshops. One Strategic Partner Manager who reviewed Miro for Gartner Peer Insights said "The availability to work together on Miro in real-time allowed us to cooperate and be in the same room like in real life."

The experience of visual collaboration improves meeting engagement, and helps turn input from attendees into actionable plans for projects. Another Miro user, a Staff Engineer and Architect, said in their review, "I have never seen a tool nor process that so quickly and effectively gathers feedback from so many people and synthesizes it into actionable data."

"In today's hybrid environments, a meeting solution that keeps teams engaged is essential in driving innovation and in helping to maintain company culture," said Andrey Khusid, Miro co-founder and CEO. "Customer delight is at the heart of everything we do at Miro, and our community of 35+ million users is the greatest source of inspiration, and is strong recognition of the positive impact we believe our product has in changing the way people come together to work and collaborate."

To create the Voice of the Customer report, Gartner aggregates reviews and ratings of software solutions by IT professionals and verified end-users. Each solution is evaluated based on customer experience and satisfaction at all stages of adoption, from evaluation to deployment to usage and service. We believe being named a Customers' Choice highlights that in addition to being the leading online whiteboard, the flexibility of Miro's platform allows it to provide deep, transformational value in mission-critical use cases like online meetings.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 35M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 11 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

