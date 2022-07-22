9th Annual Youth for Justice Summer Academy Begins in San Rafael

YFJ SUMMER ACADEMY 2022

ACADEMIA DE VERANO JOVENES POR LA JUSTICIA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice & Youth for Justice are pleased to announce the 9th annual Youth for Justice Summer Academy will begin Monday July 25th at the Canal Neighborhood headquarters of Alcohol Justice.

WHERE: 24 Belvedere St., San Rafael, CA 94901 WHEN: July 25 to August 5 -- TIME 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday WHY: 30 youth participants will be learning about our local environment, creating green spaces in the community, cooking healthy with produce from local gardens, art projects and more WHO: Instructors:

• Don Ernesto Olmos, Mayan elder/teacher/artist

• Katya McCulloch, Artist/TeamWorks Art Mentorship Program

• Maite Duran, Drug Free Communities Project Coordinator at Alcohol Justice. WHAT: Day trips to:

• Olompali State Park, Novato – to learn about the area's original inhabitants

• Oakland/Berkeley–for a mural tour, guided by of one of the muralist artists

• China Camp–for a fun day of mountain biking

This two week summer camp provides unique opportunities for in-depth conversations with young people about life, leadership, and being agents of change guided by the Youth for Justice "Four Pillar Philosophy" of, Health and Healing, Nature Connection, Culture and History of Latino/Indigenous Peoples, and Community Organizing to Prevent Alcohol and Other Drug Harm.

The program is proudly sponsored by:

San Rafael Alcohol and Drug Coalition

Juvenile Probation Department of Marin County

Youth for Justice

Alcohol Justice

For events occurring July 25 – August 5, 2022

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

Maite Duran 415 717-1099

