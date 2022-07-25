Lug showcased as the Official Bag of the 2022 Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con

Lug showcased as the Official Bag of the 2022 Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of handbags and accessories, is pleased to announce its recent support of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21st, co-hosted by Nina West and Ashley Eckstein.

Shop Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of handbags and accessories by visiting www.luglife.com. (PRNewswire)

The Her Universe Fashion Show was held on Thursday, July 21st at 6 pm PST at the Harbor Ballroom, Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel. Lug is proud to support the budding designers and be the Official Bag of the event, where 300 VIPs/Designers/Influencers were gifted with an exclusively designed iconic Lug Puddle Jumper tote bag in Violet to match the HER Universe branding. Additionally, 3,000 general admission attendees received a HU branded Lug luggage tag.

"We are excited to support our good friend, Ashley Eckstein, and Her Universe with one of our brand's signature bags, the Puddle Jumper. It's the perfect carry-all bag loaded with pockets that we know recipients will find useful as they carry their goodies throughout Comic-Con. We look forward to furthering our relationship with HU with some exciting collaborative projects that are on the horizon!" said Ami Richter, Lug Co-founder and Designer.

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug's unique silhouettes and thoughtful designs keep you organized throughout your day. Featuring fashionable bags and accessories in brilliant colors and novelty patterns, Lug provides solutions to everyday life with both function and fashion in mind.

The following year, Lug's Puddle Jumper bag caught Oprah's attention, and it was featured on the "O List" in O Magazine, popularizing the brand among female travelers.

In 2015, Lug launched on QVC to great success, where its products are featured in broadcasts that reach over 100 million American households. Lug received the QVC Star Award for Customer Experience in 2016 and the QVC Star Award for Customer Experience in 2017.

Lug was chosen as the official bag of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 SAG Awards Gala Gift Bags.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Lug Companies