ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF PREFERE RESINS

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Prefere Resins Group ("Prefere" or the "Company") from Silverfleet Capital.

Prefere is a pan-European leader of adhesive resins and formulations used in engineered wood and insulation products, industrial applications, and other specialty materials. Prefere is also a frontrunner in the conversion to bio-based sustainable resin technologies. Headquartered in Erkner, Germany, the Company employs over 600 people globally at a number of manufacturing, sales and research and development facilities.

"Prefere's dedication to product innovation and commitment to its customers underscore its position as a market leader across the adhesive resins industry," said Michael T. Koike, Partner at One Rock. "We are excited to continue to partner with management as we work to advance and promote the Company's sustainability initiatives in an effort to further maximize its potential."

Elmar Boeke, Chief Executive of Prefere, added, "We look forward to our continued partnership with One Rock. Leveraging One Rock's industry and operational experience to expand Prefere's portfolio of high-quality products will enable us to continue to provide differentiated value for our customers."

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

