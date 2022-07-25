Property receives coveted 10/10/10 rating from Good Sam

OCALA, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight Resorts, bringing a brand-new luxury RV and cottage experiences to the Sunshine State, has opened its second marquee resort, Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort, welcoming its first guests on the holiday weekend of Independence Day. Located in the "Horse Capital of the World," the resort was built from the ground up to offer premier outdoor hospitality with distinguished modern amenities. The property features an aesthetic array of 482 RV sites combined with park model cottages for short-term and long-term stays.

Sunlight Resorts Opens Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort

With outdoor hospitality reimagined, Sunlight Resorts portfolio presents oversized RV sites with high-end landscaping, luxurious modern amenities and large clubhouse first-class swimming pools, and tournament style recreational courts. Situated on superior grounds, Champions Run boasts a 12,000 square foot clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, two hot tubs, a rock waterfall, state-of-the-art fitness center, ballroom with performing stage, a variety of recreational activities including pickle ball, bocce ball and shuffleboard courts, and more. In addition, the resort amenities include Sunlight Resorts' Tiki Bar, a signature structure designed for all of the Florida properties.

"Sunlight Resorts was founded based on customer demand for fresh, amenity- and activity-rich properties," said Tristan Farrell, President of Sunlight Resorts. "We are excited to bring a second RV resort experience to the next generation of RV resorts, setting a new standard for the industry."

Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort joins Sunlight Resort's Resort at Canopy Oaks property as having received the coveted 10/10/10 rating from Good Sam, a leading RV industry membership organization. The three-number rating is earned based on the property's superior amenities, cleanliness and environment. Less than 1 percent of all RV properties in the U.S. receive this recognition.

In addition, Sunlight Resorts has received the prestigious LUXlife Travel & Tourism Award for the past two years for its Resort at Canopy Oaks property in Lake Wales, Florida, for "Best Holiday RV Resort – Florida." The award recognizes the most dynamic, dedicated and driven hospitality companies considered paragons in their industry through these awards.

Now, Champions Run offers a unique opportunity for an elevated experience to visit where champions are made. Many local horse farms offer tours to see some of the biggest names in the sport, as well as champions in the making. Those wishing to saddle up during their stay can get a unique perspective on Ocala and Marion County's scenery with one of the many local companies that offer horseback riding adventures for every skill level.

Other recreational activities to do in Ocala include exploring lush and open fields with thriving wildlife, historic streets showcasing antique treasures, first-rate fishing, floating down the river in nearby natural springs, exploring the botanical diversity of the Ocala National Forest, ziplining amid the treetops and limestone canyons, and more.

The contemporary Sunlight Resorts RV resorts and park models offer an unmatched, first-class recreational lifestyle for any length of stay. To book a reservation at Champions Run visit www.sunlight-resorts.com/resorts/champions-run/ and enter SUNNY for a ten percent off on monthly stays through September 2022 and enter SUMMERFUN for twenty percent off daily stays, or call (863) 213-0346. These offers are not applicable with other discounts or promotions.

To learn more about Sunlight Resorts visit www.sunlight-resorts.com, and follow Sunlight Resorts on social media to stay up to date with current activities, new park progress, and special events, at Facebook.com/sunlight-resorts and on Instagram at @sunlight.resorts.

About Sunlight Resorts

As a new RV resort developer with 30 years of real estate development experience in the housing market, Sunlight Resorts properties are designed with consumer-inspired input, representing the next evolution of the outdoor hospitality industry to deliver upon the desires of the discerning RV traveler. The Sunlight Resorts team toured RV properties across the country and solicited consumer desires, bringing fresh and luxurious forward-thinking design concepts to deliver exceptional signature resort experiences.

