How to Get Better Travel Insurance for Your Cruise

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC may have removed the COVID-19 Program for Cruises , but that doesn't remove the risks of your trip being derailed by COVID-19. Now that cruises get to decide how to manage their COVID-19 protocols, buying travel insurance could help protect your trip cost if you suddenly contract the virus, you need medical treatment on the ship or you miss your cruise's departure. Yonder Travel Insurance reviews some of the benefits you'll want your policy to include as well as some expert advice on where to buy comprehensive, yet affordable travel insurance.

Protect Your Full Trip

Cruises can be a larger investment than some other trips, especially if you have to travel to the port of call. Nonrefundable expenses like flights, hotels, cruise costs, and prepaid tours can be insured under a general retail policy, unlike insurance plans the cruise will offer you. If you have to cancel for a covered reason , you could recoup what would have been lost trip costs with your travel insurance policy, instead of a cruise credit.

Help With Flight Issues

If you miss your cruise's departure, it's pretty spendy to get yourself caught up to the next port of call. Missed connection is a vital travel insurance benefit that reimburses additional hotel, meal, and additional transportation costs to meet up with the cruise ship. By using Yonder's instant quote tool , you can filter policies that include this coverage, so you know you'll be getting what you need.

Assistance With Medical Bills

A little-known fact about cruises is that if you need medical care on the ship, you'll likely have to pay for it.

"When you've already spent a large sum on the cruise itself, it's not ideal paying for unexpected costs like medical bills if you get sick or hurt", says Terry Boynton, Yonder president and co-founder. "Having a travel insurance policy in hand could help reimburse those medical costs. We recommend keeping all invoices and receipts to show proof of payment to submit with your claim."

Where to Buy Cruise Insurance

Yonder suggests passing on the cruise-offered plans and getting a comprehensive general retail policy on their site instead.

"You'll likely find a more affordable policy with better benefits that protects the entire cost of your trip, not just the cruise costs when comparing plans on Yonder", says Boynton. If you need some help deciding on a travel insurance plan, Yonder's team of experts can help provide a recommendation.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

